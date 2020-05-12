News

COVID-19: Urvashi Rautela donates Rs 5 crore

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 May 2020 01:13 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Urvashi Rautela has donated Rs 5 crore to aid the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and says we need to get together and no donation is too small.

Recently, Urvashi took to Instagram to inform her fans about conducting virtual dance masterclass. Her session is free for all those who wish to lose their weight and learn dance. In the session, she taught zumba, tabata and Latin dance. The dance masterclass on TIkTok connected her with 18 million people, and she received Rs 5 crore for it, which she donated.

(Also Read: Archana Puran Singh in Urvashi Rautela’s Virgin Bhanupriya )

"I am extremely grateful to everyone, whatever they are doing, not only to actors, politicians, musicians or professional athletes, but also to the common people, because we all need to be together, and we all need their support, and no donation is too small, and together we can help the world to beat this,"Urvashi said.

"Cry, UNICEF, and Swadesh Foundation is doing great work by helping those impacted by COVID 19, helping the needy and supporting doctors, first responders and helping low-income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry," she added.

On the work front, "Beat pe thumka", a peppy wedding number featuring Urvashi, has just been released. The song is from her upcoming comedy flick "Virgin Bhanupriya".

(Also Read: Urvashi Rautela is inspired by Kareena Kapoor in her new video )

Tags Urvashi Rautela COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic TikTok Zumba Latin Swadesh Foundation Beat pe thumka Virgin Bhanupriya Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Mother's Day special!

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Making of Jodha Akbar

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here