Crew box office day 15: Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu starrer is entertaining the audience

It’s been 15 days since the movie was released and even now the movie is garnering a lot of praise. Meanwhile, let us look at the business side of the movie to see how much the movie has collected as of today.
MUMBAI: Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew had become a topic of discussion amongst the fans as they were all waiting for their actors Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon to come on screen. Right after the announcement, the movie got all the attention from fans and the hype got even more after the release of the trailer as the audience got to see a glimpse at what level of entertainment they should be looking forward to.

Also read -Crew box office day 14: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer is still going strong

Unexpectedly, the movie opened up to Rs 10.28 Cr India Net and Rs 20.07 Cr worldwide gross. Since its first day, the day-to-day collection has been increasing and we can observe the curve going upward. On day 14 the movie collected Rs 1.20 Cr.

Now according to day 15 collection, the movie is doing pretty well. The movie collected around Rs 0.85 Cr. India net while in terms of worldwide collection, the movie made around Rs 116 Cr.

We can surely say that the movie is still having a good grip over the audience and the fans are loving it.

Also read - Crew: Kareena Kapoor Khan posts interesting UNSEEN pictures from the sets of the movie

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

