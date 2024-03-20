Crew: Fan fiction! Netizens predicts the storyline of Tabu, Kareena and Kriti Sanon starrer

There are few theories coming from the fans all over that are predicting the storyline of the movie Crew starring Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and others
Kriti Sanon

MUMBAI : Movie Crew has been grabbing the attention ever since the teaser was out, the movie that has great names like Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Pooja Bhamrrah, Myra Singh is directed by Rajesh Krishnan. The trailer has indeed getting a big thumbs up from the fans all over and we are looking forward to the movie.

Also read-Crew trailer leaves the Industry celebrities raving about it! WINS hearts across! From Karisma Kapoor To Bhumi Pednekar To Saba Pataudi everyone praised i

The fans all over are waiting for the movie and there are many comments on the posts of the movie and few theories where the fans are predicting the storyline of the movie, having said that let us see what the fans have to say on the storyline of the movie Crew.   

Akash – “I feel all the 3 actresses are faking to be as air hostess and they are there in the flight to steal a few diamonds and that is how the movie premise is of Heist. Also I am really excited for the movie to see all my favourites”

Jaanvi – “Well I feel as these 3 actresses been air hostess not getting paid so they are trying to rob the diamonds and earn money in the flight, and I think these diamonds are of Kapil Sharma’s”

Preeti – “I think all 3 actresses are the Air Hostess and they are dealing with the diamond smuggling as it will be easy for them, and I guess Diljit Dosanjh is the cop who is after them.

Pooja – “I just loved the trailer and I am really looking forward to see the movie, I just want to see all my favourites Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu in one frame, also I feel it is going to good thrilling and comedy riot”

Well these are fan theories that are running all over the internet with regards to the storyline of the movie Crew, what are your views on these comments and what according to you can be the storyline of the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Crew takes over! The trailer this out an out entertaining comedy heist becomes the most-viewed trailer with 50+ million views

 

 

 
 
 
 

