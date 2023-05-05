CUTE! Burak Deniz is vibing on Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s song from Andaz Apna Apna; netizens say, “Even if he is not understanding anything still the way he is enjoying”

Turkish actor Burak Deniz is in India to attend the FICCI Frame 2023. Well, a video of Burak has made it to social media in which he is sitting in a car and vibing on Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's song from Andaz Apna Apna
MUMBAI : Turkish actor Burak Deniz is in India to attend the FICCI Frame 2023. He was recently spotted at the event with Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, and the actor's fans in India are going gaga over how hot he was looking at the event.

Well, a video of Burak has made it to social media in which he is sitting in a car and vibing on Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s song from Andaz Apna Apna. He is seen enjoying the track Yeh Raat Aur Yeh Doori.

Netizens have some cute things to say about Burak. A netizen commented, “Omg. So cute he is.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Lekin Samjh to aa nahi Raha hoga.” One more netizen commented, “Even if he is not understanding anything still the way he is enjoying.” Check out the comments below...

We have to say that classic Bollywood songs are so good that anyone can vibe on it. Don’t you agree with us?

Burak Deniz is a very popular Turkish actor. He is known for his performances on Turkish shows like Aşk Laftan Anlamaz, Bizim Hikaye, Yarım Kalan Aşklar, Maraşlı, The Ignorant Angels, Shahmaran, and others. Thanks to the streaming platforms, Burak’s work is seen in India also, and that’s why people here love him and were in awe to see him in India.

Well, as he is in India, we wonder if the actor will be offered a project here. Let’s wait and watch.

Would you like to see Burak in a Bollywood film? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

