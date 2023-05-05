Must Read! Aamir Khan’s Ghajini 2, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and more; sequels to be the saving grace for these actors?

Bollywood is not going through a great phase right now, and many superstars and actors have given flops. However, it looks like the sequels might be the saving grace for the actors now.
MUMBAI: We all know that Bollywood is not going through a great phase right now. This year, only Pathaan has done a great business at the box office, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway did decently, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar became average. Even Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan didn’t do any wonders at the box office.

However, it looks like the sequels might be the saving grace for the actors now. Let’s look at the list of actors who will be seen in the sequels of their super hit films...

Aamir Khan – Ghajini 2

There have been reports that Aamir Khan is planning a sequel to Ghajini. The first part was a blockbuster at the box office, and now, if the sequel will be made it will be interesting what response Ghajini 2 will get.

Salman Khan – Tiger 3

After the lukewarm response that Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has received, all eyes are now on Tiger 3. It’s a big franchise, and it is expected to take the box office by storm. There are also reports of sequels like No Entry 2 and Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2.

Akshay Kumar – OMG 2 / Hera Pheri 3

Last few films of Akshay Kumar have failed to make a mark at the box office. Now, he has two sequels lined up; OMG 2 and Hera Pheri 3. His fans and the audience are expecting that with these two films he will bounce back.

Ayushmann Khurrana – Dream Girl 2

Ayushmann Khurrana also needs a hit, and his next film is Dream Girl 2. The movie is a sequel to his super hit film Dream Girl which was released in 2019.

Rajkummar Rao – Stree 2

Rajkummar Rao has also faced back-to-back flops. But now, he has Stree 2 lined up, and clearly it is one of the most awaited upcoming films.

