News

Darshan Raval to unveil his new monsoon song

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Jul 2020 03:00 AM

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval's fans have now become used to his monsoon releases. He will soon treat his admirers with "Ek tarfa".

This will be Darshan's fifth consecutive monsoon release.

(Also Read: Varun Dhawan wishes Asim Riaz for his birthday!)

While the love ballad is sung and composed by Darshan himself, the lyrics are penned by Youngveer.

"'Ek tarfa' is really close to my heart and I made with a lot of love. My fans have always lapped up and appreciated my monsoon releases and I hope I can win their hearts this time round as well," said Darshan.

It will release on July 15.

(Also Read: "We will not keep quiet; we want justice," say Sushant Singh Rajput's fans)

Tags Darshan Raval Monsoon song Darshan himself Ek tarfa Youngveer COVID 19 Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See