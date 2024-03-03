David Dhawan's tactics to manage Govinda's late comings on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan set

MUMBAI: The set of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan witnessed an interesting dynamic in terms of punctuality between two of Bollywood's biggest stars, Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. According to actor Shehzad Khan, while Bachchan was known for his punctuality, arriving sharp at 9 am, Govinda had a reputation for being consistently late, often showing up at 3-4 pm, sometimes even later.

Despite Govinda's delayed arrivals, director David Dhawan adeptly managed the situation to ensure a smooth working environment. Khan recalled Dhawan's approach, stating, "David ji was very smart. He knew how to keep the actor busy that he won’t even think about (Govinda being late)." This strategic move by Dhawan helped maintain a positive atmosphere on set and prevented any disruptions due to Govinda's latecomings.

Reflecting on Govinda's tardiness, Khan shared an anecdote from their shoot in Ramoji City, where Govinda disappeared to Bombay under the guise of picking up a relative from the airport. He returned the next day, illustrating the actor's whimsical behavior. Despite these challenges, Khan noted that Govinda's charisma and luck often overshadowed his unprofessionalism, with people overlooking his latecomings.

Guddi Maruti, another actor who has worked with Govinda, echoed similar sentiments, stating that everyone on set knew to expect his late arrivals. Maruti recalled how they would pass the time playing cards while waiting for Govinda to arrive, highlighting the industry's acceptance and adaptation to his behavior.

Despite Govinda's reputation for tardiness, his work and charm endeared him to many in the industry, with producers and colleagues often adjusting to accommodate his schedule. While his latecomings may have caused some inconvenience, it was ultimately his talent and persona that left a lasting impression on those who worked with him.

