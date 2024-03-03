David Dhawan's tactics to manage Govinda's late comings on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan set

Actor Shehzad Khan recalled working on the set of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, highlighting the stark contrast in punctuality between Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 15:15
movie_image: 
David Dhawan

MUMBAI: The set of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan witnessed an interesting dynamic in terms of punctuality between two of Bollywood's biggest stars, Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. According to actor Shehzad Khan, while Bachchan was known for his punctuality, arriving sharp at 9 am, Govinda had a reputation for being consistently late, often showing up at 3-4 pm, sometimes even later.

Despite Govinda's delayed arrivals, director David Dhawan adeptly managed the situation to ensure a smooth working environment. Khan recalled Dhawan's approach, stating, "David ji was very smart. He knew how to keep the actor busy that he won’t even think about (Govinda being late)." This strategic move by Dhawan helped maintain a positive atmosphere on set and prevented any disruptions due to Govinda's latecomings.

Reflecting on Govinda's tardiness, Khan shared an anecdote from their shoot in Ramoji City, where Govinda disappeared to Bombay under the guise of picking up a relative from the airport. He returned the next day, illustrating the actor's whimsical behavior. Despite these challenges, Khan noted that Govinda's charisma and luck often overshadowed his unprofessionalism, with people overlooking his latecomings.

Also Read: Must Read! David Dhawan and Govinda's new pic going viral, fans says they want to see this duo again

Guddi Maruti, another actor who has worked with Govinda, echoed similar sentiments, stating that everyone on set knew to expect his late arrivals. Maruti recalled how they would pass the time playing cards while waiting for Govinda to arrive, highlighting the industry's acceptance and adaptation to his behavior.

Despite Govinda's reputation for tardiness, his work and charm endeared him to many in the industry, with producers and colleagues often adjusting to accommodate his schedule. While his latecomings may have caused some inconvenience, it was ultimately his talent and persona that left a lasting impression on those who worked with him.

Also Read: Reconcile! Govinda and David Dhawan rekindle their friendship, bury the hatchet; Says, ‘Let bygones be bygones’

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Indian Express

DISCLAIMER: WE ARE NOT TARGETING ANY ACTOR. WE ARE ONLY FOLLOWING THE TRACK OF THE SHOW AND THE CHARACTER.

Amitabh Bachchan Govinda David Dhawan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Punctuality latecomings Shehzad Khan Bollywood set professionalism management Anecdotes Guddi Maruti TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 15:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls Irrfan Khan's fiery temper on Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns sets
MUMBAI: Tigmanshu Dhulia, known for his collaborations with Irrfan Khan in movies like 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster...
Shahid Kapoor talks about outsiders not being accepted in Bollywood easily
MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor has impressed everyone with his performance in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. His chemistry...
The actress with highest net worth this year, is it Sara Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor or Ananya Panday?
MUMBAI: Gen Z actresses are no lesser than their seniors in Bollywood. In fact, they are very well aware of the kind of...
When Megan Fox expressed her desire date Angelina Jolie
MUMBAI: When Megan Fox came to Hollywood, people compared her to Angelina Jolie, who was already an established actress...
Gauri Khan's simple and family centric daily routine
MUMBAI: Gauri Khan, a multifaceted personality known for her roles as a producer, interior designer, and now a...
David Dhawan's tactics to manage Govinda's late comings on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan set
MUMBAI: The set of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan witnessed an interesting dynamic in terms of punctuality between two of...
Recent Stories
Tigmanshu Dhulia
Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls Irrfan Khan's fiery temper on Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns sets
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Tigmanshu Dhulia
Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls Irrfan Khan's fiery temper on Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns sets
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor talks about outsiders not being accepted in Bollywood easily
Sara Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor or Ananya Panday
The actress with highest net worth this year, is it Sara Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor or Ananya Panday?
Gauri Khan
Gauri Khan's simple and family centric daily routine
Sunil Grover
Sunil Grover expresses desire to work with Aamir Khan
1
The List of 100 Most Powerful Indians of 2024 was unveiled and SHAH RUKH KHAN is the only actor to feature in the top 30 on the list!