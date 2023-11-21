Reconcile! Govinda and David Dhawan rekindle their friendship, bury the hatchet; Says, ‘Let bygones be bygones’

Even though they had an excellent time together, the pair's last project together, Partner (2007), ended badly. However, recent events suggest that Govinda and David Dhawan have finally made a reconciliation, ending their long-running discord.
Govinda and David Dhawan

MUMBAI: Few actor-director pairings in Bollywood history have achieved the legendary status that Govinda and David Dhawan achieved in the 1980s and 1990s. Together, they produced 17 films, the majority of which were successful. Even though they had an excellent time together, the pair's last project together, Partner (2007), ended badly. However, recent events suggest that Govinda and David Dhawan have finally made a reconciliation, ending their long-running discord.

When Govinda and David Dhawan were seen chatting at director Ramesh Taurani's Diwali celebration, the Bollywood community took notice, signaling a major development in their reunion. Speaking to the rumours around their rekindled friendship, Govinda thanked those who want to see them collaborate once more. He said, “I am glad people still feel that we should work together. Yeh unka pyaar hai [This is their love]. Our patch-up had already happened.”

It was their second meeting, so the Diwali celebration was more than simply a coincidental meeting. Govinda described the joyous occasion, emphasizing that they chose to ignore the disparity in the past and instead concentrate on the good things in life and their shared memories. He stated, “This was our second meeting. It was a Diwali bash where we ate good food and had a great time. We don't believe in raking up the past. Why mull over it? That's not necessary. Let bygones be bygones. Filmy talk wasn't a priority, but when that happened, we only spoke about the happy memories and those were plenty.”

Furthermore, Govinda disclosed that he had not attended a movie party in almost twenty years until the Diwali celebration hosted by Ramesh Taurani. He expressed his preference for a more inclusive social setting and critiqued the trend of exclusive group parties, reflecting on the evolving dynamics of Bollywood events. Govinda said, “Ramesh Taurani is a good person. Over the years, Bollywood parties have become these group parties, and if you don't belong to a certain group (camp), you aren't invited. If you are not seen at these parties, it is assumed that you aren't social, which is wrong. I am not anti-social at all, and I don't believe in groups.”

He emphasized his confidence in a more open and diverse social environment while highlighting the myth that missing such gatherings equals being anti-social.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 11/21/2023 - 12:12

