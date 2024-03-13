De De Pyaar De 2: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh reunite for the sequel, here is when the movie will released

MUMBAI: De De Pyaar De is indeed one of the most loved most movies of 2019, the movie that has great names like Ajay Devgan, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Javed Jaffrey in the lead were loved for the great comedy and some freshness in the storytelling, the movie was also loved for the songs, till today the movie has some good revisit value and the fans were waiting for the sequel of the movie.

Over the time we were hearing about the sequel of the movie and now for all the fans all over, there is official news about the sequel of the movie De De Pyaar De 2, the team has officially announced that the movie will release on 1st May 2025, yes it is going to be next year we are going we are going to see the amazing pair of Ajay Devgn and Tabu once again and to see the new chapter of love and confusion with comedy.

De De Pyaar De 2 will commence shooting in June this year. The film is directed by debutant Anshul Sharma. Ranjan has written the script of De De Pyaar De 2 with Tarun Jain. The film is produced by T-Series and Luv Films.

Indeed the movie has a good market and the fans are waiting for the sequel.

