De De Pyaar De 2: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh reunite for the sequel, here is when the movie will released

The release date of the movie De De Pyaar De 2 is out and the movie will hit the big screens on the month of march
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 03/13/2024 - 19:38
movie_image: 
Ajay

MUMBAI: De De Pyaar De is indeed one of the most loved most movies of 2019, the movie that has great names like Ajay Devgan, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Javed Jaffrey in the lead were loved for the great comedy and some freshness in the storytelling, the movie was also loved for the songs, till today the movie has some good revisit value and the fans were waiting for the sequel of the movie. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Luv Films (@luv_films)

Over the time we were hearing about the sequel of the movie and now for all the fans all over, there is official news about the sequel of the movie De De Pyaar De 2, the team has officially announced that the movie will release on 1st May 2025, yes it is going to be next year we are going we are going to see the amazing pair of Ajay Devgn and Tabu once again and to see the new chapter of love and confusion with comedy.

Also read - Exciting! From Singham Again to Raid 2: Ajay Devgn all set to dominate the film industry with his upcoming franchises

De De Pyaar De 2 will commence shooting in June this year. The film is directed by debutant Anshul Sharma. Ranjan has written the script of De De Pyaar De 2 with Tarun Jain. The film is produced by T-Series and Luv Films.

Indeed the movie has a good market and the fans are waiting for the sequel , what are your views on this new and how excited are you for the movie and to see Ajay Devgn along with Tabu once again on big screens, do let us know in the comment section below.   

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Whoa! Ajay Devgn to have 5 releases this year with 3 within the span of 50 days in 2024

de de Pyaar de 2 Ajay Devgan Tabu Rakul Preet Singh Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 03/13/2024 - 19:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
From cop in Jaane Jaan to lawyer in Murder Mubarak and a pilot in IC814– Vijay Varma set to soar high with interesting characters!
MUMBAI: After garnering immense praise for his impeccable performance as a cop in ‘Jaane Jaan’, Vijay Varma is set to...
Biggest Premiere of the day! Masses favorite couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey graces the red carpet of their film 'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri' in Mumbai!
MUMBAI: The time has come to witness one of the biggest premieres of Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's film 'Jatt Nuu...
Trending News Today: From Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat’s engagement rumor to Kiran Rao on her relationship with Aamir Khan-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the...
Bigg Boss Season 3 OTT: Exclusive! Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra-Disha Patani starrer has us EXCITED for these 4 reasons
MUMBAI: 'Yodha' is a thriller film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Based on a hijacking, Sidharth Malhotra...
Priya Banerjee is looking sexy in bikini as she dropped her vacation pictures
MUMBAI: No doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses on digital platforms is Priya Banerjee, over the time...
Recent Stories
Sargun Mehta
Biggest Premiere of the day! Masses favorite couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey graces the red carpet of their film 'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri' in Mumbai!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sargun Mehta
Biggest Premiere of the day! Masses favorite couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey graces the red carpet of their film 'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri' in Mumbai!
Munmun
Trending News Today: From Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat’s engagement rumor to Kiran Rao on her relationship with Aamir Khan-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Sidharth
Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra-Disha Patani starrer has us EXCITED for these 4 reasons
Disha
Yodha actress Disha Patani sets the gram on fire with her new saree photoshoot
Khushi
Khushi Kapoor and Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan join hands - deets inside
Main Atal Hoon
Main Atal Hoon: Fan Fiction! The director should’ve opted to make an OTT series out of the story; here’s why…