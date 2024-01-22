Whoa! Ajay Devgn to have 5 releases this year with 3 within the span of 50 days in 2024

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn is one of the busiest actors in Hindi cinema, spending a significant amount of time each year filming for feature films. The actor who has a sizable fan following, never fails to impress his fans with his choice of films and captivating stories. The actor will be seen in not one or two but 5 films very soon!

Ajay Devgn’s first release this year will be Shaitaan also starring Jyotikha and R Madhavan. The Vikas Bahl directorial will hit cinemas on 8th March 2024.

After this, Devgn will be seen as football coach Syed Abdul Rahim in Boney Kapoor’s Maidaan, he then has Neeraj Pandey’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha that will release on 26th April and also stars Jimmy Sheirgill and Saiee Manjrekar. Which means within 50 days, Ajay will have 3 theatrical releases.

Now, on Independence weekend, Ajay’s Singham Again will release, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor. THis will be followed by Raid 2 to hit cinemas on 15th November.

It is truly rare for a mainstream actor like Ajay to have 5 releases. Having said that, this is not the first time Ajay has had more than 3-4 releases in a year. In 1993 he had as many as 8 releases; Divyashakti, Platform, Sangram, Shaktimaan, Dil Hai Betaan, Ek Hi Raasta, Bedardi and Dhanwaan.

In 2005 as well he had 8 releases; Insan, Blackmail, Zameer - The Fire Within, Tango Charlie, Kaal, Main Aisa Hi Hoon, Apaharan and Shikhar while in 2003 he had 7 releases; Bhoot, Qayamat, Chori Chori, Gangaajal, Parwana, Zameen and LOC Kargil.

It will be interesting to see which films hit the jackpot for Ajay Devgn in 2024!

