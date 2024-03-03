Deepak Tijori: The almost prem of Maine Pyar Kiya

Deepak Tijori, known for his roles in Aashiqui, Khiladi, and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, was almost cast as Prem in Maine Pyar Kiya before losing the role to Salman Khan.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 13:30
movie_image: 
Deepak Tijori

MUMBAI: Before Salman Khan became the iconic Prem in Maine Pyar Kiya, Deepak Tijori was a strong contender for the role. Deepak, who later gained fame for his performances in Aashiqui, Khiladi, and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, was equally impressive during the audition process for Maine Pyar Kiya. However, one factor worked against him, leading to Salman Khan ultimately being chosen for the role.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Deepak Tijori revealed that Sooraj Barjatya, the director of Maine Pyar Kiya, called him after the auditions to explain why Salman Khan was chosen over him. Sooraj explained that while both actors were competent, Salman's looks had a stronger appeal to the "women in the family." Since Maine Pyar Kiya was a love story, the filmmakers believed that Salman's charm and romantic appeal were more suitable for the role of Prem.

Also Read: Interesting! Deepak Tijori reveals how he was shocked when his negative role in Aamir Khan’s Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar won him praises, “This had gone upside down”

Deepak Tijori gracefully accepted the decision, acknowledging that while he and Salman were both competent actors, Salman's charisma and appeal to the female audience made him the ideal choice for the romantic lead in Maine Pyar Kiya.

Released in 1989, Maine Pyar Kiya was a massive success, catapulting Salman Khan to superstardom and cementing his status as one of Bollywood's leading actors. The film's iconic romance and memorable songs continue to be cherished by audiences, making it a timeless classic in Indian cinema.

Also Read: Shocking! Deepak Tijori duped of Rs 2.6 Crores, files case against co-producer of Tipppsy

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: DNA 

DISCLAIMER: WE ARE NOT TARGETING ANY ACTOR. WE ARE ONLY FOLLOWING THE TRACK OF THE SHOW AND THE CHARACTER.

Deepak Tijori Salman Khan Maine Pyar Kiya Sooraj Barjatya audition Prem Bollywood Aashiqui Khiladi Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar romantic lead blockbuster TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 13:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sunil Grover expresses desire to work with Aamir Khan
MUMBAI: Sunil Grover, a prominent face in Indian television and cinema, has steadily made his mark in the entertainment...
The List of 100 Most Powerful Indians of 2024 was unveiled and SHAH RUKH KHAN is the only actor to feature in the top 30 on the list!
MUMBAI : The unveiling of the List of 100 Most Powerful Indians of 2024 has once again highlighted the unparalleled...
'Crew' New teaser snippet Out! Witness Tabu in the Hottest Avatar! Song to release on 4th March
MUMBAI : The makers of 'Crew' have set the right tone for this upcoming commercial family entertainer by releasing the...
From farmer to film Star: The inspiring journey of Pankaj Tripathi
MUMBAI: Pankaj Tripathi's rise to fame is a testament to his unwavering determination and passion for acting. Born in...
Did Nimrit Kaur pass her role in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 due to some explicit scene?
MUMBAI : Love Sex Aur Dhokha has indeed set the right tone for the audience to witness a different kind of content....
India's biggest sequel flop: 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara'
MUMBAI: The 2010 film 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai' was a massive hit, earning praise for its gripping storyline and...
Recent Stories
Sunil Grover
Sunil Grover expresses desire to work with Aamir Khan
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sunil Grover
Sunil Grover expresses desire to work with Aamir Khan
1
The List of 100 Most Powerful Indians of 2024 was unveiled and SHAH RUKH KHAN is the only actor to feature in the top 30 on the list!
Tabu
'Crew' New teaser snippet Out! Witness Tabu in the Hottest Avatar! Song to release on 4th March
Pankaj Tripathi
From farmer to film Star: The inspiring journey of Pankaj Tripathi
Love Sex Aur Dhokha
Did Nimrit Kaur pass her role in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 due to some explicit scene?
Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara
India's biggest sequel flop: 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara'