Deepak Tijori: The almost prem of Maine Pyar Kiya

MUMBAI: Before Salman Khan became the iconic Prem in Maine Pyar Kiya, Deepak Tijori was a strong contender for the role. Deepak, who later gained fame for his performances in Aashiqui, Khiladi, and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, was equally impressive during the audition process for Maine Pyar Kiya. However, one factor worked against him, leading to Salman Khan ultimately being chosen for the role.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Deepak Tijori revealed that Sooraj Barjatya, the director of Maine Pyar Kiya, called him after the auditions to explain why Salman Khan was chosen over him. Sooraj explained that while both actors were competent, Salman's looks had a stronger appeal to the "women in the family." Since Maine Pyar Kiya was a love story, the filmmakers believed that Salman's charm and romantic appeal were more suitable for the role of Prem.

Deepak Tijori gracefully accepted the decision, acknowledging that while he and Salman were both competent actors, Salman's charisma and appeal to the female audience made him the ideal choice for the romantic lead in Maine Pyar Kiya.

Released in 1989, Maine Pyar Kiya was a massive success, catapulting Salman Khan to superstardom and cementing his status as one of Bollywood's leading actors. The film's iconic romance and memorable songs continue to be cherished by audiences, making it a timeless classic in Indian cinema.

