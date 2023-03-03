Deepika Padukone to be a presenter at Oscars 2023, but even these Bollywood actors would be perfect as presenters

MUMBAI:It’s a very proud moment for the country as three Indian films have been nominated at the Oscars 2023 in different categories. Not just that, recently, it was announced that Deepika Padukone will be one of the presenters at The Academy Awards this year.

Well, of course, Deepika Padukone’s fans are super excited about this new feather in her hat. But, here’s a list of other Bollywood actors who would be perfect as presenters at the Oscars 2023.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is called the megastar. Well, not just in India, he is a famous name internationally as well. And clearly, it will be an honour for Oscars to invite him as a presenter.

Shah Rukh Kha

After Amitabh Bachchan, one actor who has a huge fan following abroad is Shah Rukh Khan. His movies always get a great response in the overseas market, and it will be amazing to watch him at the Oscars stage.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

When it comes to actresses, undoubtedly Aishwarya Rai Bachchan deserves to be at the Oscars as a presenter. The actress has been a part of many international films, and she will clearly steal the show with her fantastic looks.

Anil Kapoor

In 2009, Anil Kapoor went on the Oscars stage when his movie Slumdog Millionaire won Best Picture award. So now, it will be interesting to see him on stage as a presenter.

Aamir Khan

In 2002, Aamir Khan starrer Lagaan was nominated in the Best Foreign Language Film category and the actor had attended the awards. So, if he is invited as a presenter it will be interesting to watch him at the Academy Awards.

