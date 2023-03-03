Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone to be the presenter at the awards, netizens feel RRR will for sure win

Deepika Padukone will be one of the presenters at the Oscars 2023, and netizens are hoping that Indian films RRR, All That Breathes, and The Elephant Whisperers will win at the Academy.
MUMBAI:Oscars 2023 is not going to be less than an Indian event because not one or two, many Indian celebs are expected to attend the awards. Everyone is expecting that RRR team, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and M. M. Keeravani will be attending the Oscars, and it is also expected that the team of All That Breathes (Best Documentary nomination) and The Elephant Whisperers (Best Documentary Short nomination) will also be there.

Now, recently, it was announced that Deepika Padukone will be one of the presenters at the Academy awards this year and her fans are going crazy with this announcement. But, while Deepika’s fans can’t keep calm, there are many RRR fans who feel that as the actress will be one of the presenters Naatu Naatu is getting the award.

Do you think that as Deepika is in the presenters list, there are chances of Indian movies winning at the Oscars 2023? Let us know in the comments below...

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone going to Oscars as presenter is surely a big feather that the actress is adding to her hat. She is one of the biggest names in the Indian film industry and has also done a Hollywood film titled XXX: Return of Xander Cage. Now, everyone is waiting to know what Deepika will wear at the Oscars.

On the work front, Deepika just gave a blockbuster like Pathaan, and now, she has some interesting films lined up like Project K, Fighter, and The Intern remake.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

