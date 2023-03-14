Deepika Padukone gets mistaken by a Hollywood Media outlet as this Hollywood model on the Oscars red carpet, Netizens call it ‘rasim’

MUMBAI :Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has gained immense success not just in her home country India but also globally. It’s no surprise that she was chosen to be one of the presenters at the 95th academy awards in Los Angeles recently. Now, a Hollywood media outlet has misidentified the XXX: Return of Xander Cage actress as a famous Brazilian Model and designer.

Getty Images has wrongly identified Deepika Padukone as Camila Alves, mentioning the latter’s name on Deepika’s picture at the Oscars red carpet. The actress’s fans are super upset at this and are calling out the media outlet for negligence and ‘rasim’.

Deepika stunned everyone with a black off-shoulder Louis Vuitton gown with an exquisite Cartier necklace. She presented RRR’s song Naatu Naatu, which eventually won the Best Original song and left fans in India in awe and feeling proud.

