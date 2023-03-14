Deepika Padukone gets mistaken by a Hollywood Media outlet as this Hollywood model on the Oscars red carpet, Netizens call it ‘rasim’

Now, a Hollywood media outlet has misidentified the XXX: Return of Xander Cage actress as a famous Brazilian Model and designer.
movie_image: 
Deepika Padukone gets mistaken by a Hollywood Media

MUMBAI :Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has gained immense success not just in her home country India but also globally. It’s no surprise that she was chosen to be one of the presenters at the 95th academy awards in Los Angeles recently. Now, a Hollywood media outlet has misidentified the XXX: Return of Xander Cage actress as a famous Brazilian Model and designer.

Also Read- Here's when Deepika Padukone will be leaving for the Oscars!

Getty Images has wrongly identified Deepika Padukone as Camila Alves, mentioning the latter’s name on Deepika’s picture at the Oscars red carpet. The actress’s fans are super upset at this and are calling out the media outlet for negligence and ‘rasim’.

 

 

Deepika stunned everyone with a black off-shoulder Louis Vuitton gown with an exquisite Cartier necklace. She presented RRR’s song Naatu Naatu, which eventually won the Best Original song and left fans in India in awe and feeling proud.

Also Read- Revealed! Deepika Padukone spills the beans on how she landed her dream Bollywood debut in Om Shanti Om, says, “Without auditioning me or without having ever met me, they just went with my pictures”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Bollywoodlife

 

 

