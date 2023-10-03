Deepika Padukone leaves for Oscars 2023; while fans love her airport look, some netizens troll her

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is one of the most stunning actresses we have in the industry. After the super success of Pathaan, now Deepika is all set to add one more feather to her cap as she will be one of the presenters at The Academy Awards 2023.

Last night, Deepika was spotted at the airport as she left for the Oscars. She was seen wearing wide leg denim pants with a loose blazer jacket. The actress was surely giving the boss lady vibes and her smile as usual stole the show.

While Deepika’s fans loved her airport look and felt that she looked amazing, there are a few netizens who trolled her. A netizen commented, “Normally Ranveer wears her clothes. Today seems she's picked up his suit jacket!” Another Instagram user wrote, “Mumbai is hot... still she puts on a blazer and at times jackets...why show off... and what is the need.” One more Instagram user wrote, “She slaysss always.”

Well, Ranveer had come to drop Deepika at the airport, but he didn’t come of the car. He has always been the actress’ biggest cheerleader.

Deepika’s presence at the Oscars as a presenter has raised the hopes of people in India that RRR, The Elephant Whisperers, and All That Breathes will be winning awards. But, let’s wait and watch.

Talking about Deepika’s movies, the actress will be seen in Fighter, Project K, and The Intern remake. There are reports that she has a cameo in Jawan, but there’s no official announcement about it.

