Deepika Padukone leaves for Oscars 2023; while fans love her airport look, some netizens troll her

Deepika Padukone will be seen as a presenter at the Oscars 2023. She was recently spotted at the airport and while fans are loving her airport look, some netizens are trolling her. Read on to know more...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/10/2023 - 13:44
movie_image: 
Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is one of the most stunning actresses we have in the industry. After the super success of Pathaan, now Deepika is all set to add one more feather to her cap as she will be one of the presenters at The Academy Awards 2023.

Last night, Deepika was spotted at the airport as she left for the Oscars. She was seen wearing wide leg denim pants with a loose blazer jacket. The actress was surely giving the boss lady vibes and her smile as usual stole the show.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone to be a presenter at Oscars 2023, but even these Bollywood actors would be perfect as presenters

While Deepika’s fans loved her airport look and felt that she looked amazing, there are a few netizens who trolled her. A netizen commented, “Normally Ranveer wears her clothes. Today seems she's picked up his suit jacket!” Another Instagram user wrote, “Mumbai is hot... still she puts on a blazer and at times jackets...why show off... and what is the need.” One more Instagram user wrote, “She slaysss always.”

Well, Ranveer had come to drop Deepika at the airport, but he didn’t come of the car. He has always been the actress’ biggest cheerleader.

Deepika’s presence at the Oscars as a presenter has raised the hopes of people in India that RRR, The Elephant Whisperers, and All That Breathes will be winning awards. But, let’s wait and watch.

Talking about Deepika’s movies, the actress will be seen in Fighter, Project K, and The Intern remake. There are reports that she has a cameo in Jawan, but there’s no official announcement about it.

Also Read: Wow! Check out these classy statement earrings slayed by Deepika Padukone

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Deepika Padukone Oscars 2023 The Academy Awards 2023 Ranveer Singh Pathaan RRR The Elephant Whisperers All That Breathes
About Author

