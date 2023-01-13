Deepika Padukone’s doppelganger dances to the beats of ‘Besharam Rang’ netizens say, “Deepika ki aadhar card copy”

Now, Deepika’s doppelganger has shown her moves on the song Besharam Rang in a new video, which has gone viral.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 14:57
movie_image: 
Deepika Padukone’s doppelganger dances to the beats of ‘Besharam Rang’ netizens say, “Deepika ki aadhar card copy”

MUMBAI :The upcoming Bollywood film Pathaan is all set to hit the screens in a few days and the anticipation around the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is high. The first song Besharam Rang from the film has been grabbing more headlines for lead actress Deepika Padukone’s sensual dance moves.

Also Read-Revealed! Deepika Padukone spills the beans on how she landed her dream Bollywood debut in Om Shanti Om, says, “Without auditioning me or without having ever met me, they just went with my pictures”

Now, Deepika’s doppelganger has shown her moves on the song Besharam Rang in a new video, which has gone viral. She is seen in a white crop top and netizens didn’t leave a chance to comment on the video. One netizen wrote, “Deepika Ki Aadhar card copy”, another netizen wrote, “better than original one”.

Check out the comments below;

Pathaan trailer was recently released and fans speculated that Deepika might be the antagonist in the film. Shah Rukh Khan plays a RAW agent while John Abraham is the villain.

Pathaan meanwhile has been embroiled with a number of controversies, the film is all set to hit theaters on 25th January 2023. The Bajrang Dal has now issued fresh threats against the film’s release in Gujarat where they also vandalized a mall and destroyed its posters.

Also Read-Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her recent airport look; netizens say, "Pathaan ki pathani pehnei hai lagta hai"

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Deepika Padukone Shah Rukh Khan John Abraham Pathaan Aditya Chopra Bajirao Mastani Gehraiyaan Padmaavat Zero Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 14:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Atharva gets into a scuffle with the goons, Imlie gets shot
MUMBAI : Megha Chakraborty and Seerat kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for...
From Sanjeeda Sheikh to Nikki Tamboli, check them out in sexy swimwear
MUMBAI :Swimwear is absolutely essential for a vacation or a short getaway. If you are a fitness enthusiast, then...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhir wins trip to Udaipur, Akshara refuses to let him go 
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  ...
Here is how John Abraham’s character Jim is connected to movie War
MUMBAI : Movie Pathaan which has a superstar Shahrukh Khan in the leading role is the current talk of the town and for...
Exclusive! “I personally love OTT platform because it has freedom of express in detail” Srijit Mukherji
MUMBAI : Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji is the current talk of the town for his upcoming series titled Jaabaaz Hindustan Ke...
Recent Stories
Here is how John Abraham’scharacter Jim is connected to movie War
Here is how John Abraham’s character Jim is connected to movie War

Latest Video

Related Stories
Here is how John Abraham’scharacter Jim is connected to movie War
Here is how John Abraham’s character Jim is connected to movie War
The trailer of upcoming movie Selfiee to release on this date
The trailer of upcoming movie Selfiee to release on this date
Arjun Kapoor all set to collaborate with Homi Adajania for the second time
Arjun Kapoor all set to collaborate with Homi Adajania for the second time
Sidharth Malhotra admits to having Kiara Advani on his speed dial
Sidharth Malhotra admits to having Kiara Advani on his speed dial
Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara writer Sanjay Chouhan passes away at 62
Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara writer Sanjay Chouhan passes away at 62
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to get hitched on these dates in January?
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to get hitched on these dates in January?