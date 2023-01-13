Deepika Padukone’s doppelganger dances to the beats of ‘Besharam Rang’ netizens say, “Deepika ki aadhar card copy”

MUMBAI :The upcoming Bollywood film Pathaan is all set to hit the screens in a few days and the anticipation around the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is high. The first song Besharam Rang from the film has been grabbing more headlines for lead actress Deepika Padukone’s sensual dance moves.

Now, Deepika’s doppelganger has shown her moves on the song Besharam Rang in a new video, which has gone viral. She is seen in a white crop top and netizens didn’t leave a chance to comment on the video. One netizen wrote, “Deepika Ki Aadhar card copy”, another netizen wrote, “better than original one”.

Check out the comments below;

Pathaan trailer was recently released and fans speculated that Deepika might be the antagonist in the film. Shah Rukh Khan plays a RAW agent while John Abraham is the villain.

Pathaan meanwhile has been embroiled with a number of controversies, the film is all set to hit theaters on 25th January 2023. The Bajrang Dal has now issued fresh threats against the film’s release in Gujarat where they also vandalized a mall and destroyed its posters.

