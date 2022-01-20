DELIGHTFUL: Hrithik Roshan inspires MILLIONS of his fans by sharing WORKOUT VIDEOS of his mother Pinkee Roshan!

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan is busy shooting for the Hindi remake of ‘Vikram Vedha’. His first from the film was revealed this month on his birthday.

While Hrithik essays Vedha, Saif Ali Khan will play the role of Vikra. This thriller is being directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, who had helmed the original Tamil entertainer too. The makers of ‘Vikram Vedha’ are planning to release the film on September 30, 2022.

Hrithik has shared a series of workout videos featuring his mom Pinkie Roshan. At 68, Pinkie is seen attempting several difficult workouts at the family farmhouse in Lonavala.

The actor went on to thank Instagram followers who have been cheering for Pinkie Roshan and her fitness journey. “A big big hug to all of you out there for supporting and sharing this relentless , joyful passion with my mom. I know she has bad days , we all do, and time and again I have seen how hard it is for her to get into the gym and get started. But she does it because of the sense of community she has started feeling with all of you supporting her on insta . So this really is a thank you post for all of you helping my mom get stronger. I wish and pray that everyone out there who is pushing themselves to get better has that support from friends and family. I wish you all a beautiful day,” wrote Hrithik Roshan. He concluded with a note of inspiration that read, “My mom started working out at 58. Just thought I should add that fact for other parents who feel it’s too late for them . It’s NEVER too late . Do it for your kids. They will love you for it.”

