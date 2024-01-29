Delightful! Rajinikanth's Grandson Delights Fans, Imitates Grandfather's 'Salaam' at Lal Salaam Audio Launch

A heartwarming moment at the Lal Salaam audio launch as Rajinikanth's younger grandson charmingly mimics his grandfather's iconic 'Salaam' gesture, adding a touch of family magic to the star-studded event.
 
Rajinikanth

MUMBAI: As the release date for Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, Lal Salaam, draws near, a delightful video from the grand audio launch is making waves on social media. The star-studded event, attended by Rajinikanth’s family, witnessed an endearing moment as the superstar's younger grandson playfully imitated his iconic ‘Salaam’ gesture.

In the 15-second clip shared on X by the account @rajinifans, Soundarya Rajinikanth’s son is seen giggling mischievously before mimicking the Salaam gesture three times. The video, captioned “cute,” has garnered immense attention, showcasing the adorable moments shared within the Rajinikanth family during the audio launch.

The audio launch, held at the Sri Sairam Institute of Technology in Chennai, featured Rajinikanth's grand entry in a vintage car, reminiscent of iconic scenes from his blockbuster films.

Also Read: Guard! Rajinikanth finally took a stand for daughter Aishwarya amidst 'Sanghi' comment backlash; Says 'Never intended it as a negative term'

Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Lal Salaam promises an engaging cinematic experience with a stellar cast, including Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. Rajinikanth makes an extended cameo appearance, adding to the film's allure. The ensemble also includes Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, KS Ravikumar, and others.

Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions, the film's music is composed by the legendary AR Rahman. Vishnu Rangasamy co-wrote the screenplay with Aishwarya Rajinikanth, and reports suggest cricket legend Kapil Dev will make a cameo appearance.

The endearing video of Rajinikanth’s grandson capturing the spirit of 'Salaam' at the audio launch has resonated positively with fans, heightening the excitement and anticipation for the release of Lal Salaam. As the film's scheduled release on February 9 approaches, fans eagerly await to experience the magic crafted by Rajinikanth and the Lal Salaam team.

Also Read: Wow! Rajinikanth's Unexplored Desire: A Transgender Role - Old Video Resurfaces

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: News 18 





