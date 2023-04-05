From Dhoom 3 to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; Sidharth Nigam has come a long way, check out his journey

Dhoom 3

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering exciting stories and news from the entertainment world to our readers.

Also read: Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Raghav Juyal on social media trolling, “This internet trolling affects people’s mental peace”

From playing Twins in the third instalment of Yash Raj Film’s successful franchise Dhoom, Sidharth Nigam has definitely come a long way. He played the character of the young Sahir and Samar and enticed the audience with his daredevil acts in the film.

He then landed the roles in many TV serials like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Chandra Nandini, Peshwa Bajirao and impressed the audience with his dancing skills in Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 9.

After being part of some stellar projects, he went on to star in Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga which happened to be another successful show that had a good run on TV. Sidharth has also starred in many music videos like Gal Karke, Kareeb, Teri Aadat among others.

He is a fitness enthusiast and his Instagram is filled with his videos and pictures where he rightfully flaunts his sculpted body.

Recently he got the chance to star in Salman Khan’s ensemble film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and undoubtedly it was a very big achievement for Sidharth.

Also read: WOW! Shehnaaz Gill reveals that this special person prayed for her that she gets to work in a Salman Khan movie and reveals how she made friends on the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar

