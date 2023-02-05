Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Raghav Juyal on social media trolling, “This internet trolling affects people’s mental peace”

MUMBAI :Raghav Juyal is one of the most popular faces in the TV industry and now, he is slowly making a mark in Bollywood as well. The actor was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and impressed one and all with his performance in the movie.

Well, actors have to face positives and negatives, and social media trolling is something that mostly all the celebs have to face. So, when a few days ago, TellyChakkar interacted with Raghav, we spoke to him about social media trolling that celebs have to face and how he tackles it.

While talking about it, he said, “We are strong, and I am a humorous person, so maybe we can take those things. But, there are people who are sensitive and they can’t take it. This internet trolling affects people’s mental peace. I have this thing that doesn't reach me because I am not much on the internet. I don’t see it, and even if I read it, I take it in a humorous way.”

Raghav started his career as a contestant on a dance reality show, and later moved his ways acting. His first movie was Sonali Cable and later he starred in films like ABCD 2, Nawabzaade, Street Dancer 3D, and Bahut Hua Samman

The actor will next be seen in movies like Wedlock, Hasal, and Yudhra.

