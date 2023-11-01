Dhoom, New York and now Pathaan, YRF brings out the best in John Abraham to play the antagonist

Earlier, we have seen Dhoom and New York, where the Yash Raj Films brought the best from the actor John Abraham when it comes to playing antagonist. Can we expect the same from Pathaan? 
MUMBAI: John Abraham has been grabbing the attention of the fans with his beautiful acting contribution. We cannot forget movies like Dhoom and New York, where the actor was seen playing a negative character. Both movies were produced by Yash Raj Films and now the actor is the talk of the town for his upcoming movie titled Pathaan, which is also a Yash Raj Film. 

Whenever the actor is collaborating with YRF, we get to see a different version of John Abraham as he plays the antagonist and his character leaves a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans. He definitely creates wonders at the box office of India. We have seen the actor collaborating with YRF for movie Dhoom, where he was playing the antagonist and the character Kabir was loved a lot. Later, we have seen the actor in the movie New York, where he was playing antagonist again and did wonders. 

John Abraham is now all set for the third collaboration with Yash Raj Films for the movie Pathaan and once again, he will be seen playing the negative character in this upcoming spy thriller. Indeed, YRF presents the negative side of the actor in the best possible way and we expect the same with the movie Pathaan. Also, the glimpses of the actor in the trailer is grabbing attention of the fans already and he is looking supremely hot in the trailer itself.

Do you think this movie and this character of John Abraham will create a strong mark at the box office of India? Do let us know in the comment section below.

Pathaan is all set to hit the big screen on 25th January 2023.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

