Dia Mirza in Delhi for UN conference

10 Sep 2019 12:27 PM
Actress-producer Dia Mirza, who has been vocal about environmental conservation and protection, is in the Capital for an important UN conference on climate change.
 
Apart from playing a key role in the conference on Monday, she will also host the finale reception, which marks the end of the 14th UN conference of the parties.
 
Dia is one of the 17 Secretary Generals advocates for sustainable development goals.
 
"Each one of the SDGs play a significant role in helping maintain the ecological balance. With the current state of affairs, we have been seeing an imbalance in the environment and the need to reverse land degradation and its outcomes is immediate.
 
"The United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification is a great platform to discuss the various solutions to effective resource management. It is an honour to be a part of it and also host the conference on behalf of the Government of India," said Dia.
 
She is also against single-use plastic and has campaigned with the United Nations on #BeatPlasticPollution in her role as a goodwill ambassador for the environment.
 
Source: IANS
