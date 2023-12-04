Did You Know! Before Alia Bhatt, these Indian celebs walked the red carpet at Met Gala

MUMBAI :The biggest fashion event of the year, the Met Gala 2023, is all set to take place on 1st May. It’s an event where celebs dress in a very unique way and walk the red carpet. It’s actually a fundraising event held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in NYC.

Big names from the movie and music industry make it to the event and not just Hollywood actors, celebs across the world are invited for it. Well, there are no certain criteria to be invited to the event, but reportedly it’s mainly about people who have been creating a good buzz in their field.

Reportedly, this year, Alia Bhatt will be walking the red carpet at the Met Gala. The actress will be seen in an outfit designed by Prabal Gurung. While fans are waiting to see what Alia will wear, here’s a look at the Indian celebs who attended the Met Gala and what they wore...

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka has been to the Met Gala thrice, 2017, 2018, and 2019. Met Gala is known for celebs wearing unique outfits, and PeeCee’s outfits had grabbed everyone’s attention.



Deepika Padukone

Just like Priyanka, even Deepika Padukone has been to the Met Gala thrice and too in the same years, 2017, 2018, and 2019. Interestingly, in 2018, Deepika wore a Prabal Gurung outfit, so it will be interesting to see what the designer will have for Alia this year.



Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani has walked the red carpet at the Met Gala twice, once in 2017 and later in 2019. She looked stunning both the times.

Natasha Poonawalla

Philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla has been to the Met Gala thrice, in 2018, 2019, and 2022. The outfit that she wore in 2019 had grabbed everyone’s attention.



Sudha Reddy

In 2021, Philanthropist Sudha Reddy walked the red carpet at the Met Gala. She was the only Indian attendee at the event that year.

Are you excited for Alia Bhatt’s look at the Met Gala? Let us know in the comments below.

