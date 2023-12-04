Did You Know! Before Alia Bhatt, these Indian celebs walked the red carpet at Met Gala

Reportedly, this year, Alia Bhatt will be walking the red carpet at the Met Gala. But, before Alia Bhatt many Indian celebs have walked the red carpet at the event. Read on to know more...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 04/12/2023 - 15:11
movie_image: 
red carpet at Met Gala

MUMBAI :The biggest fashion event of the year, the Met Gala 2023, is all set to take place on 1st May. It’s an event where celebs dress in a very unique way and walk the red carpet. It’s actually a fundraising event held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in NYC.

Big names from the movie and music industry make it to the event and not just Hollywood actors, celebs across the world are invited for it. Well, there are no certain criteria to be invited to the event, but reportedly it’s mainly about people who have been creating a good buzz in their field.

Reportedly, this year, Alia Bhatt will be walking the red carpet at the Met Gala. The actress will be seen in an outfit designed by Prabal Gurung. While fans are waiting to see what Alia will wear, here’s a look at the Indian celebs who attended the Met Gala and what they wore...
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka has been to the Met Gala thrice, 2017, 2018, and 2019. Met Gala is known for celebs wearing unique outfits, and PeeCee’s outfits had grabbed everyone’s attention.
 

Also Read:  WOW! RRR, Pathaan and more Indian movies that got the biggest release worldwide

Deepika Padukone

Just like Priyanka, even Deepika Padukone has been to the Met Gala thrice and too in the same years, 2017, 2018, and 2019. Interestingly, in 2018, Deepika wore a Prabal Gurung outfit, so it will be interesting to see what the designer will have for Alia this year.


Isha Ambani


Isha Ambani has walked the red carpet at the Met Gala twice, once in 2017 and later in 2019. She looked stunning both the times.

Natasha Poonawalla

Philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla has been to the Met Gala thrice, in 2018, 2019, and 2022. The outfit that she wore in 2019 had grabbed everyone’s attention.


Sudha Reddy


In 2021, Philanthropist Sudha Reddy walked the red carpet at the Met Gala. She was the only Indian attendee at the event that year.  

Also Read:  What! Priyanka Chopra's mother reveals how there was a huge debate when the actress was selected for Ms India, the paternal family said “humaare ghar ki ladkiyan ye nahi karti hain”

Are you excited for Alia Bhatt’s look at the Met Gala? Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Alia Bhatt Met Gala Priyanka Chopra Deepika Padukone Isha Ambani Natasha Poonawalla Sudha Reddy Met Gala 2023 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 04/12/2023 - 15:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Aww! MasterChef’s Vikas Khanna reveals how much he misses his co-judge Garima Arora and their 'morning ritual'
MUMBAI :Master Chef India is one of the most loved and entertaining cooking shows on Television. The show is now back...
Must Read! What is Le Bal des Débutantes which was attended by Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday?
MUMBAI : If you have seen Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 1, you would know that Shanaya Kapoor along with...
Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo teaser! This Dimple Kapadia starrer promises to be a family drama with lot of violence
MUMBAI : Upcoming web series of Disney+hotstar titled Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo has been grabbing the attention of the...
Exclusive! Vindu Dara Singh roped in for movie Nanak Naam Jahaz Hai movie
MUMBAI : With the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made on digital platforms...
Anupamaa : Big Twist! Anupama refuses to support Samar and Dimpy vouches to never go back to the Shah house; Baa is left tensed
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
The secret of Asit Kumarr Modi's success is hard work and God's blessings
MUMBAI: Asit Kumarr Modi, The creator of the popular TV show ‘“Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” credited his success...
Recent Stories
Shanaya Kapoor
Must Read! What is Le Bal des Débutantes which was attended by Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shanaya Kapoor
Must Read! What is Le Bal des Débutantes which was attended by Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday?
Vindu Dara Singh roped in for movie Nanak Naam Jahaz Hai movie
Exclusive! Vindu Dara Singh roped in for movie Nanak Naam Jahaz Hai movie
Govind Namdev and Akhilendra Mishra
Exclusive! Govind Namdev and Akhilendra Mishra joins the cast of movie Six Nine Five
Gajendra Chauhan
Exclusive! Gajendra Chauhan and Mukesh Tiwari roped in for movie Six Nine Five
Arun Govil
Exclusive! Arun Govil and Daya Shankar Pandey roped in for a movie titled Six Nine Five
Vishwajeet Pradhan
Exclusive! Vishwajeet Pradhan and Ashok Samarth roped in for a movie titled Six Nine Five