Did You Know! Dunki Cast Fees Breakdown: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and More, Unveiling the Numbers

As Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki continues to make waves in theatres, the curiosity around the fees of its star-studded cast intensifies.
MUMBAI: As Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki continues to make waves in theatres, the curiosity around the fees of its star-studded cast intensifies. Here's a breakdown of the reported earnings for some of the prominent actors in the film.

Shah Rukh Khan:

Reportedly charging a whopping 28 crores for his role in Dunki, SRK, who is also one of the producers, showcases his star power. This comes after a notable 100 crores for his roles in Pathaan and Jawan.

Taapsee Pannu:

In her first collaboration with SRK, Taapsee Pannu takes home a reported 11 crores for her portrayal of Manu Randhawa, the love interest of Hardy Dhillon.

Vicky Kaushal:

With a special appearance in Dunki, Vicky Kaushal reportedly earns around 12 crores. This marks his second collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani after 2018's Sanju.

Boman Irani and Satish Shah:

Boman Irani, a frequent collaborator with Hirani, reportedly charges 15 crores. Meanwhile, Satish Shah takes home 7 crores for his role in the film.

Rajkumar Hirani, reflecting on working with Shah Rukh Khan, expressed admiration for the actor's charm and professionalism. Dunki, directed and written by Hirani along with Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon, features an ensemble cast including SRK, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kocchar, Anil Grover, and Jyoti Subhash.

As Dunki garners positive critical responses since its theatrical release on December 21st, the reported salaries offer a glimpse into the financial dynamics of this blockbuster collaboration. Disclaimer: Reported salaries are sourced from ABP News and are approximate figures, subject to input provided by celebrities or their teams.

