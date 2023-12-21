Fascinating! Shah Rukh Khan Reveals When He Will Begin Shooting for His Next Film After 'Dunki' Release

After the release of 'Dunki,' Shah Rukh Khan shared details about his upcoming project in a recent interview, stating that he plans to start shooting for his next film in March or April 2024. The actor expresses a desire to explore age-appropriate roles while maintaining his position as the protagonist and star of the film.
MUMBAI: As the highly anticipated film 'Dunki' hits theatres, Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood icon, provides insights into his future projects. In a recent interview, the charismatic actor revealed his plans for the next film, signalling a timeline for his return to the big screen.

When asked about his upcoming film, Shah Rukh Khan responds with his trademark charm, stating that he intends to commence shooting for his next project in March or April of 2024. This announcement has sparked excitement among fans who have eagerly awaited details about the actor's future endeavours.

In addition to sharing the timeline for his next film, Shah Rukh Khan expresses his inclination to explore age-appropriate roles. Emphasizing his desire to remain the protagonist and star of the film, he hints at a potential shift towards characters that align with his current stage in life.

While the interview does not provide specific details about the upcoming project, speculation arises about whether it could be the much-talked-about film featuring Shah Rukh Khan alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan, or a collaboration with director Sujoy Ghosh.

As 'Dunki' receives positive reviews from audiences worldwide, Shah Rukh Khan's next move in the cinematic realm becomes a topic of heightened interest. The magical combination of Shah Rukh Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani in 'Dunki,' along with the surprise element portrayed by Vicky Kaushal in a cameo, has garnered acclaim.

'Dunki,' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu as the leading lady, and veteran actor Boman Irani in a significant role, continues to capture the audience's attention. As fans eagerly await Shah Rukh Khan's return to the silver screen, the revelation of his shooting timeline adds another layer of anticipation to the excitement surrounding the actor's cinematic journey.

Fascinating! Shah Rukh Khan Reveals When He Will Begin Shooting for His Next Film After 'Dunki' Release
