Did you know Ki & Ka actress Swaroop Sampat had made it to the top 10 finalists for Global Teacher Prize 2019?

MUMBAI :Swaroop Sampat is known for movies and TV shows like Naram Garam, Nakhuda, Himmatwala, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Yeh Duniyan Gazab Ki, All The Best, and more. After taking a few years break from movies, she made her comeback with Saathiya, and also played pivotal roles in Ki & Ka and Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Well, of course, she is known for her amazing performances, but not many would know that apart from being an actor, Swaroop Sampat is also a teacher. She got a PhD. in Education from the University of Worcester, and in 2019, the actress was selected as one of the top 10 Global finalists for the Global Teacher Prize. She was selected amongst 10,000 nominations from 179 countries worldwide.

While of course Swaroop Sampat has made India proud internationally as a teacher, not many would also know that in 1979 she had won the title of Miss India and represented the country at Miss Universe in the same year.

As an actress, Swaroop Sampat was last seen in The White Tiger which also starred Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav. The movie had premiered on Netflix and it had received a good response.

Well, let’s hope that soon we get to watch the veteran actress in a movie or a web series. She is married to veteran actor Paresh Rawal and has two sons. Her son Aditya Rawal is also an actor and has been a part of a couple of projects.

