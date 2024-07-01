Did You Know! Not Sonam Kapoor, but Deepika Padukone Was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Initial Choice Opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Saawariya

Unveiling the revelation that Deepika Padukone, not Sonam Kapoor, was the original choice for Saawariya, marking her debut with Ranbir Kapoor, in a surprising turn of events.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/07/2024 - 21:45
movie_image: 
Sonam

MUMBAI: The Bollywood debut of Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya is well-known, but what might surprise many is that Sonam wasn't Bhansali's first choice for the film. In an unexpected twist of fate, Deepika Padukone, who also made her debut the same year, was initially considered for the role opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Reports suggest that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had envisioned Deepika Padukone as the female lead in Saawariya. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, Sonam Kapoor eventually secured the role. Deepika, not disheartened by missing out on Saawariya, made a grand entry into Bollywood with the blockbuster film Om Shanti Om, released on the same date as Saawariya. The film, directed by Farah Khan and co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, garnered immense success and further propelled Deepika's career.

Om Shanti Om showcased the sizzling chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone and received acclaim for its dialogues, performances, and impressive soundtrack. The movie remains a milestone in Deepika's journey in the film industry.

Presently, Deepika Padukone anticipates the release of two upcoming projects. She will be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, scheduled to hit theatres on January 25. Additionally, Deepika stars in Nag Ashwin's science fiction film, Kalki 2898 AD, sharing the screen with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan, slated for release later this year. As the actress continues to make waves in Bollywood, the revelation of her initial connection to Saawariya adds an intriguing layer to her illustrious career.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: DNA 

    
 

