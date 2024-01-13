Did You Know! Shakti Kapoor's Unexpected Journey as Crime Master Gogo: A Nighttime Revelation in Andaz Apna Apna

MUMBAI: Rajkumar Santoshi's Andaz Apna Apna (1994) has achieved cult status in Indian cinema, with characters like Crime Master Gogo leaving an indelible mark. Surprisingly, Shakti Kapoor, known for his versatile roles, wasn't the first choice for this iconic character. In a recent interview, Kapoor shared the fascinating story of how he stepped into the shoes of Crime Master Gogo, revealing that Tinnu Anand was originally cast for the role.

During the film's shooting, Tinnu Anand was abroad, and due to time constraints, the makers approached Shakti Kapoor, who was filming nearby. Kapoor recounted, "Nearly 70% of the filming had already been completed. Though I wanted to work with Santoshi and the movie’s producer was my friend, I expressed concerns about starting the filming in three days, citing date issues. Despite this, they persistently requested my involvement."

To accommodate Kapoor's schedule, he suggested shooting his scenes at night, a proposal that required the agreement of all the film's stars. Fortunately, the cast agreed to the arrangement, allowing Kapoor to join the project. Kapoor reached out to Tinnu Anand, seeking permission to take on the role, to which Anand willingly agreed. Kapoor acknowledged that both Gogo's outfit and the iconic dialogue "ankhen nikalke goti khelunga" were creative contributions from Tinnu Anand.

Reminiscing about a later encounter with Aamir Khan at an international airport, Kapoor humorously shared that Aamir was searching for a Crime Master Gogo-themed t-shirt. Kapoor's son quickly found one and gifted it to Aamir. This led to the discovery that Crime Master Gogo merchandise, including toys and stalls named Crime Master Momos, was in circulation. Kapoor humorously mentioned that he never received any royalties from these ventures.

Shakti Kapoor's unexpected journey as Crime Master Gogo not only added a memorable character to Andaz Apna Apna but also became a testament to the unpredictability and uniqueness of the filmmaking process.

Credit: The Indian Express



