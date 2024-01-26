Did You Know! Before Vidya Balan, Guess Who Almost Played Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa?

MUMBAI: In 2007, Bollywood witnessed the spook-tacular success of the psychological horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring Akshay Kumar. While Vidya Balan etched herself into the minds of viewers with her dual role as Avni and the menacing Manjulika, it might astonish you to learn that she wasn't the initial choice for the eerie character.

Before Vidya adorned the mystical attire, Aishwarya Rai was considered to take on the challenge of playing both Avni and Manjulika. Media reports suggest that Aishwarya was approached for the role, but her hesitation about embodying a ghost led her to decline the offer. Following her refusal, the filmmakers turned to Rani Mukerji, yet the reasons for her eventual non-participation remain shrouded in mystery.

Vidya Balan's portrayal in Bhool Bhulaiyaa garnered widespread acclaim, making it hard to envision anyone else in the role. Although Tabu stepped into Manjulika's shoes in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, many fans longed for Vidya's unique touch.

The success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa prompted the creation of a sequel in 2022, with Kartik Aaryan leading the cast in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film surpassed expectations, earning a staggering Rs 266.88 crore globally, ranking it as the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022.

Fueling the excitement, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been announced, with director Anees Bazmee and Kartik Aaryan reprising his role as Rooh Baba. Set for a Diwali 2024 release, the anticipation for the third installment is already mounting.

Credit: DNA



