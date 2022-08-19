Disheartening! Bollywood actress Kajol opens up about her two painful miscarriages and more, Details inside

MUMBAI: Kajol reveals Ajay Devgn never proposed her and initially she hated him and but later they became friends on the set of Hulchul and even discussed with him about his then boyfriend. Later they both broke up with their partners and their relationship started silently.

Kajol in her latest interaction even revealed that how her father wasn’t very happy with her relationship with Ajay Devgn and he didn’t speak to her for good four days however things got better with time.

Ajay Devgn fell sick on their honeymoon as Kajol demanded to have the long honeymoon and they spent more than 5 weeks in travelling from one place to another. However, in their last Egypt trip Ajay felt sick and he requested her to book tickets back home.

Kajol recalls her painful miscarriages. The first miscarriage was during Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum and how she never celebrated the success of the film as she was dealing with this pain. Later she had a second miscarriage which she called extremely tough to deal with.

Kajol is extremely happy that she is blessed to have her kids Nysa and Yug and calls her family complete. Kajol was one of the most successful actresses of her time and till date she manages to be relevant.