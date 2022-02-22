Disheartening! Kareena Kapoor recalls how Karisma Kapoor struggled to make her career in Bollywood

MUMBAI: Actors Kareena and Karisma Kapoor have always shared a close bond. On Rendezvous with Simi Garewal back in the early 2000s, Kareena recalled Karisma’s struggles in the film industry, and how no one from the family supported her.

When Simi was perplexed why the terms struggles were used as Karisma had the Kapoor name behind her, Kareena explained further, “There was no one who really supported her in this decision. The only one who supported and inspired her, was my mother. I’ve seen the two of them struggle from pillar to post. I’ve seen her sit up with my mother and cry, saying that she would never make it, and people would put her down.”

She added, “I would hide behind and watch because they never wanted to me to see their pain. I’ve seen too much. As a child, I’ve seen a lot, with my mother and sister. I’ve lived their lives with them. I’ve seen my sister cry for nights together, to go to sleep. That hurts me. Anything that hurts my loved ones, hurts me.”

Kareena added that she had learned a lot from her mother Babita and sister, and this just cemented her decision to go into films as well. However, she admits she did go through the phase where she wanted to become a lawyer, which upset her family, but she got ‘bored’ of it. She also mentioned how the whole family was overjoyed when she went to Harvard, “Everyone over-reacted, because Kapoor girl is in Harvard, as everyone else had failed the eighth standard.”

Credit: The Indian Express