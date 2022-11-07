Disheartening! Popular Hollywood actor Adam Wade passes away struggling from Parkinson’s disease

MUMBAI: Adam Wade, a dapper performer and actor who appeared in movies like Shaft, Crazy Joe, and Claudine before going down in history as a game show host, has passed away. He was 87. Reportedly Wade's wife, singer Jeree Wade, said that he passed away on Thursday at his home in Montclair, New Jersey, following a struggle with Parkinson's disease.

In 1959, Wade obtained a record deal with Coed Records, and his songs "Ruby," a copy of Ruby Gentry's 1952 theme song, and "Tell Her for Me" swiftly reached the top of the charts. After Musical Chairs, he resumed recording and in 2002 understudied for Ben Vereen in I'm Not Rappaport on Broadway.

In 1961, Wade had three top 10 hits on the Billboard 100. When the Pittsburgh singer achieved success in 1961 with the love songs "Take Good Care of Her," which peaked at No. 7 (the song was later covered by Elvis Presley), "The Writing on the Wall," (No. 5) and "As If I Didn't Know," he was compared to Johnny Mathis (No. 10).

Patrick Henry Wade, who was born on March 17th, 1935, graduated from Pittsburgh's Westinghouse High School in 1952. Wade and Jeree got married in 1989 after meeting on the set of Musical Chairs. Survivors also include his children, Ramel, Patrice, Jamel and Latoya, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Credit: India TV