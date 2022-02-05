Disheartening! Veteran Marathi actress Prema Kiran breathed her last on Sunday suffering from a heart attack

MUMBAI: MUMBAI: Veteran actress of Marathi films Prema Kiran passed away in Mumbai on Sunday morning (May 1). She was 61. According to various media reports, the actress reportedly breathed her last after suffering a heart attack.

The Marathi film industry is saddened and shocked by the sudden death of the actress. Along with being a Marathi actress, Prema Kiran was also a producer and she has also worked in the Hindi film industry.

Kiran is best remembered for starring in films such as Dhoom Dhadak (1985), Madness (2001), Arjun Deva (2001), Kunku Zale Vaari (2005) and Lagnachi Varat Londonchaya Gharat (2009) to name a few. She always won everyone's heart with her acting prowess and in fact, Prema played important roles in many films in the 80s and 90s.

The actress’ songs from many of her films are still famous today and fondly remembered by her fans. Besides acting, she had also produced films such as Utwala Navra and Tharkaup. Besides Marathi and Hindi, Prema played important roles in Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Awadhi, and Banjara language films as well.

