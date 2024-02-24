Divine! Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur share first glimpse of their baby boy, revealing his name

MUMBAI: Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur, who tied the knot in 2022, recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Vardaan, on February 7, 2024. The couple, known for their low-key relationship, took to social media to share the first glimpse of their bundle of joy with their fans.

In a heartwarming post on February 23, 2024, Vikrant and Sheetal shared an adorable photo of their newborn son. The picture shows Sheetal holding baby Vardaan in her arms, while Vikrant looks on lovingly. The little one is seen sleeping peacefully in a white swaddle, exuding an aura of serenity. Sheetal looks radiant in a pink saree, complemented by kundan earrings, while Vikrant looks dashing in a pink chikankari kurta.

Along with the photo, the couple also shared a picture of a personalized wall decorative hot air balloon bearing the inscription of Vardaan's name, adding a special touch to their announcement.

Earlier, on February 7, 2024, Vikrant and Sheetal announced the arrival of their son through a heartfelt post on their respective Instagram handles. The couple expressed their joy and love for their newborn, highlighting the happiness that Vardaan has brought into their lives.

In interviews, Vikrant Massey has expressed his excitement and nervousness about becoming a father, noting that the news of Sheetal's pregnancy left him overwhelmed and short of words. He also mentioned that managing his personal and professional life has been made easier with the support of his family, emphasizing the importance of time management as a new parent.

Vikrant and Sheetal's fans and well-wishers have been showering them with love and blessings upon the arrival of baby Vardaan, making this a truly special moment for the couple.

