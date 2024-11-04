Do you know Aamir Khan once halted the filming of 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke' leaving everyone irked? Tiku Talsania calls him 'Genius'

In a recent interview with the popular news portal, Tiku Talsania revealed how Aamir Khan once halted the filming of Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, which infuriated Mahesh Bhatt, the director, and Aamir's father, Tahir Hussain, the producer.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/11/2024 - 17:00
movie_image: 
Aamir Khan

MUMBAI: The belief that Aamir Khan is Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist is growing stronger with each tale we hear about his flawlessness. Veteran actor Tiku Talsania, who appeared in hundreds of Bollywood comedy roles, has revealed a story about Aamir Khan that demonstrates both his talent and his passion for excellence.

In a recent interview with the popular news portal, Tiku Talsania revealed how Aamir Khan once interrupted the filming of Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, which infuriated Mahesh Bhatt, the director, and Aamir's father, Tahir Hussain, the producer. However, Tiku claimed that when he found out why the filming was called off, he thought it was brilliant.

"Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke mein to bahut kamaal ka ho gaya tha ek baar" (Something wonderful happened once on the sets of Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke), he said while recalling the shoot of the song Chikni Surat. Tiku mentioned the scene where the workers are singing the song Chikni Surat, and the shirts for delivery are ready.

"Shirts tayyaar ho gaya delivery ke liye main tha, Mushtaq Khan tha aur Aamir the. Toh Aamir ne shooting cancel kar di us din. Unke pitaji bade bhadke huye baahar khade huye the 'sab kehte hain hamara beta hai cancel kar diya usne hamara shooting poora. And Bhatt sahab to as usual 'arey kya bataaun yaar ye Aamir' itna bolke nikal gaye. Aamir bhi dikhayi nahi diya uske baad. Aur jab dobara shooting huyi tab pata chala ke Aamir ne kyun cancel karvayi thi." (The shirts were ready and for delivery. I was there along with Mushtaq Khan and Aamir Khan, but Aamir canceled the shoot that day. His father was angry and was saying, 'Everyone is saying my son has canceled the shooting.' And Mr Bhatt, as usual, 'What should I say, this Aamir' he said this much and left. Aamir was also not seen after that. When the shooting started again, we got to know the reason behind it."

Talking about the reason behind canceling the shoot, Tiku shared Aamir said that you got the entire song sung by the crowd in the factory, and when we are taking the shirts of the first order that we completed in time, we need that crowd to be there. He said that it can’t be just between three people. "That is the genius of Aamir Khan," he said.

Aamir Khan has not yet revealed the title of his upcoming acting project after Laal Singh Chaddha. As a producer, he is occupied with his films in the meantime. Directed by Kiran Rao, his most recent production, Laapataa Ladies, debuted on March 1 and was well-received by critics.

He is now working on Sitaare Zameen Par, which is being directed by RS Prasanna and features Genelia Deshmukh in the major role. The movie is anticipated to release in theaters around Christmas 2024.

Lahore 1947 is another eagerly awaited Aamir production. Sunny Deol plays the lead in this Rajkumar Santoshi-directed movie, which also stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol. It is anticipated to hit theaters on Republic Day in 2025.

Credit-Pinkvilla

