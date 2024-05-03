Don 3: Kiara Advani demands a high fee for Ranveer Singh's film?

Many franchise fans were thrilled to see Ranveer, even if some were sad that Shah Rukh Khan would not be playing Don again. Kiara Advani then boarded Don 3. The most recent information regarding Don 3 now clarifies Kiara Advani's compensation for the Farhan Akhtar movie.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/05/2024 - 16:07
movie_image: 
Kiara

MUMBAI : The new Don is Ranveer Singh. Shah Rukh Khan, who had carried on Amitabh Bachchan's legacy, has given way to him. A few months back, the creators released the teaser for Don 3, revealing Ranveer Singh as the main character. Many franchise fans were thrilled to see Ranveer, even if some were sad that Shah Rukh Khan would not be playing Don again. Kiara Advani then boarded Don 3. The most recent information regarding Don 3 now clarifies Kiara Advani's compensation for the Farhan Akhtar movie.

Also read: Confirmed! Don 3 pre-production set to commence next month, Crew eyeing August for the start of shooting

The prominent news portal was notified by a source that two ladies had been shortlisted for the film Don 3. Ranveer Singh suggested Kiara Advani's name because he believes their relationship off-screen will enhance their on-screen chemistry. Additionally, according to the source, Kiara Advani is receiving the highest salary of her career for Don 3.

According to the insider, the actress is demanding about Rs 13 crore for Don 3. It is fifty percent more than what she charges for movies like Jr. NTR and War 2, which star Hrithik Roshan. It is anticipated that Kiara Advani would participate in significant action sequences in the movie as well. However, these stories have not yet been confirmed. In 2025, Don 3 is scheduled to open in theaters.

 


 
Without a doubt, Kiara Advani has advanced significantly in the movie industry. Her Bollywood career began with Fugly, then in 2016 she starred in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. After that, she made appearances in other Lust Stories. However Kabir Singh launched her on the path to enormous fame, and since then, she has only produced blockbusters like Shershaah, Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and more. Her most recent appearance was with Kartik Aaryan in Satya Prem Ki Katha. Her performance was praised by the crowds, and the film was a box-office success.

Along with her hectic schedule and consecutive film releases, Kiara Advani also tied the knot with Sidharth Malhotra. Their marriage vows were nothing short of a fairytale celebration.

Also read: Finally! Farhan Akhtar Gears Up for Don 3: Ranveer Singh Takes the Thrilling Lead

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Bollywood Life

 

Kiara Advani Sidharth Malhotra Emraan Hashmi Tiger 3 Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan Salman Khan Katrina Kaif Bollywood aatish Rehman Don films Ranveer Singh Amitabh Bachchan Don Don 3 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/05/2024 - 16:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bigg Boss 17 fame Isha Malviya and Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Elvish Yadav come together for a music video
MUMBAI: Isha Malviya is one of the finest actresses we have in the industry and today, she has a massive fan following....
Murder Mubarak actress Sara Ali Khan impresses audience with this latest hot look
MUMBAI: Fans have been interested in the new and upcoming movie Murder Mubarak from the time when it was first...
From Ajay Devgn to Hrithik Roshan: 12 celebs who tweaked their name for good luck
MUMBAI: We all have different beliefs and we all have different ways to experiment with things in order to earn success...
Rani Mukerji has this to say about Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan changing the fate of Yash Raj Films
MUMBAI: Actor Rani Mukerji recently attended the FICCI Frames event in Mumbai. At the event, Rani lauded Shah Rukh Khan...
Maharani 3: Anuja Sathe on her character graph and USP of season 3-Exclusive!
MUMBAI: Actress Anuja Sathe has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her series on different...
Heeramandi all set to premiere on Netflix in April, Potentially weekly episode release
MUMBAI: At last, it is taking place. The eight-part magnum epic by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which is his debut on the OTT...
Recent Stories
Ajay
From Ajay Devgn to Hrithik Roshan: 12 celebs who tweaked their name for good luck
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ajay
From Ajay Devgn to Hrithik Roshan: 12 celebs who tweaked their name for good luck
Rani
Rani Mukerji has this to say about Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan changing the fate of Yash Raj Films
Allu
Pushpa 3 big update: Allu Arjun's film set to release in theatres in 2025?
Tanuj
Tanuj Virwani shares his excitement in playing a pivotal role in the upcoming Dharma Productions' movie 'Yodha', we can't keep calm
Aamir
Aamir Khan's unique look shared by Darsheel Safary has taken internet by storm, take a look
Rihanna
Rihanna whispers Shah Rukh Khan’s favourite dance number in his ears - can you guess