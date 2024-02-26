DON 3: Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani to undergo martial arts training

MUMBAI : The much-anticipated Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani, is set to raise the bar for action sequences with the actors undergoing specialized training. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the film's action-packed scenes will be taken to the next level with the help of martial arts experts from Thailand.

Scheduled to start their physical conditioning in late March, Ranveer and Kiara will begin with agility training, gradually moving on to intense martial arts sessions. This preparation is crucial as the film aims to deliver high-octane action sequences that are both thrilling and visually stunning.

Also Read: Don 3: Woah! Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani to star in high budget thriller

Farhan Akhtar is known for his meticulous approach to filmmaking, and with Don 3, he is keen on revolutionizing the action genre in Indian cinema. By collaborating with international experts and exploring innovative techniques, Farhan is set to offer audiences a fresh and captivating cinematic experience.

Kiara Advani expressed her excitement about joining the Don franchise, emphasizing her enthusiasm for working with the talented team. With fans eagerly awaiting the release, Don 3 promises to be a game-changer in the action genre, blending gripping storytelling with cutting-edge action sequences.

Also Read: Confirmed! Don 3 pre-production set to commence next month, Crew eyeing August for the start of shooting

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Pinkvilla