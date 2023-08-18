Dream Girl 2: Humorous! Ayushmann Khurrana's character Pooja desires to celebrate this Raksha Bandhan by tying Rakhi to Bollywood’s Jawan aka Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Chunky Pandey

MUMBAI: Dream Girl 2, is Ayushmann Khurrana's most recent film. It is doing exceptionally well at the box office. Within the first five days of its release, the movie brought in close to Rs 50 crore at the domestic box office. It is believed that the movie will earn more on Wednesday and Thursday due to the forthcoming Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

A new trailer for the movie has been published, in which Pooja, played by Ayushmann, declares her wish to tie Rakhi to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Salman Khan, and Chunky Panday.

Ayushmann Khurrana's character Pooja playfully states that she wants a brother in a promotional trailer for Dream Girl 2. She claims, "Mere aashiq toh bahut hai par bhai ek bhi nahi. Kisi ko toh bhai banana padega na."

Zinda Banda from Jawan playing in the background, and Pooja makes a lighthearted call to Shah Rukh Khan. She is informed by an automated voice, "Aapne jis vyakti ko call kiya hai woh kisi ka bhai banne ke liye bahut ‘jawan’ hai 30 ke baad call karein.”

Pooja replies, "Koi nahi sabke bhai ko phone karti hu yeh mana nahi karenge."

She then calls Salman Khan and his song Naiyo Lagda from the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan plays in the background. She receives yet another automatic response, "Khabardar jo wapas phone kiya, bhai samajh me nahi aate hai lekin gusse me bahut jaldi aate hain, kripya Rakhi k baad call karein.

Pooja funnily replies, “Bhaijaan toh sirf jaan nikle."

Finally, she calls Chunky Panday and his response says, "Aapne jis ‘aakhri pasta’ ko call kiya hai unka aapse abhi koi vaasta nahi hai, Rakhi ke baad call karein.”

Ayushmann posted the humorous post to his Instagram with the remark, " @pooja___dreamgirl ke saath rakhi ka tyohaar manaye in cinemas near you!”

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday are joined in the comedy-drama Dream Girl 2 by a talented supporting ensemble that also includes Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, and Annu Kapoor. Raaj Shaandilyaa is the director, and Ekta Kapoor is the producer. A wonderful cinematic experience is promised in this follow-up to the popular 2019 movie.

