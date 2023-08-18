Dream Girl 2: Humorous! Ayushmann Khurrana's character Pooja desires to celebrate this Raksha Bandhan by tying Rakhi to Bollywood’s Jawan aka Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Chunky Pandey

A new trailer for the movie has been published, in which Pooja, played by Ayushmann, declares her wish to tie Rakhi to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Salman Khan, and Chunky Panday. Ayushmann Khurrana's character Pooja playfully calls Bollywood stars.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/30/2023 - 17:00
movie_image: 
Ayushmann

MUMBAI: Dream Girl 2, is Ayushmann Khurrana's most recent film. It is doing exceptionally well at the box office. Within the first five days of its release, the movie brought in close to Rs 50 crore at the domestic box office. It is believed that the movie will earn more on Wednesday and Thursday due to the forthcoming Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

A new trailer for the movie has been published, in which Pooja, played by Ayushmann, declares her wish to tie Rakhi to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Salman Khan, and Chunky Panday.

Also Read: Exclusive! Ayushmann Khurrana on his upcoming films after Dream Girl 2, “I am doing two films...”

Ayushmann Khurrana's character Pooja playfully states that she wants a brother in a promotional trailer for Dream Girl 2. She claims, "Mere aashiq toh bahut hai par bhai ek bhi nahi. Kisi ko toh bhai banana padega na."

Zinda Banda from Jawan playing in the background, and Pooja makes a lighthearted call to Shah Rukh Khan. She is informed by an automated voice, "Aapne jis vyakti ko call kiya hai woh kisi ka bhai banne ke liye bahut ‘jawan’ hai 30 ke baad call karein.”

Pooja replies, "Koi nahi sabke bhai ko phone karti hu yeh mana nahi karenge."

She then calls Salman Khan and his song Naiyo Lagda from the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan plays in the background. She receives yet another automatic response, "Khabardar jo wapas phone kiya, bhai samajh me nahi aate hai lekin gusse me bahut jaldi aate hain, kripya Rakhi k baad call karein.

Pooja funnily replies, “Bhaijaan toh sirf jaan nikle."

Finally, she calls Chunky Panday and his response says, "Aapne jis ‘aakhri pasta’ ko call kiya hai unka aapse abhi koi vaasta nahi hai, Rakhi ke baad call karein.”

Ayushmann posted the humorous post to his Instagram with the remark, " @pooja___dreamgirl ke saath rakhi ka tyohaar manaye in cinemas near you!”

Take A Look:-

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday are joined in the comedy-drama Dream Girl 2 by a talented supporting ensemble that also includes Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, and Annu Kapoor. Raaj Shaandilyaa is the director, and Ekta Kapoor is the producer. A wonderful cinematic experience is promised in this follow-up to the popular 2019 movie.

Also Read: Wow! Here's why fans and critics have a liking for Ayushmann Khurrana starrers, read to find out

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit - Pinkvilla

Ayushmann Khurrana Dream Girl 2 Ananya Panday Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Anek Doctor G An Action Hero Vampire Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/30/2023 - 17:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Heartwarming! Shiv Thakare’s humourous birthday wish for best buddy and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan is a must read
MUMBAI: The well-known rapper MC Stan caught everyone’s attention when he won Bigg Boss 16 trophy. He quickly gained...
WOAH! Sunny Deol, Abhishek Bachchan and more Indian celebs who had dyslexia
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan starrer Taare Zameen Par introduced the term dyslexia to the Indian audiences. The film showcased...
Exclusive! Vanshaj actor Gireesh Sahdev on working with Puneet Issar, "He does not throw around his seniority and does not compromise in his work."
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Exclusive! “Me going to work every day keeps me motivated and that is my ongoing Mantra” Sana Amin Sheikh
MUMBAI: Actress Sana Amin Sheikh has been winning the heart of the fans over time with her beautiful characters over...
Exclusive! “The beauty of the show is the simple story telling so that it would be understood by everyone” Gagan Dev Riar
MUMBAI: Actor Gagan Dev Riar is currently grabbing the attention of the fans with his upcoming ott show titled Scam...
Wow! Archana Gautam keeps her promise to Sajid Khan in this special way
MUMBAI: Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini...
Recent Stories
Sunny Deol
WOAH! Sunny Deol, Abhishek Bachchan and more Indian celebs who had dyslexia
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sunny Deol
WOAH! Sunny Deol, Abhishek Bachchan and more Indian celebs who had dyslexia
Vaibhav
Exclusive! Vaibhav Tatwawadi on starring in a Commando film, “I will be more than happy to be a part of it”
Avani Modi
Sexy! Here are times actress Avani Modi raised temperature with her hot looks
Rhea Chakraborty
Must Read! Rhea Chakraborty is reportedly dating Nikhil Kamath; here's all you need to know about the billionaire businessman
Shah Rukh Khan
Must Read! Here’s why Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer Jawan’s Tamil version can perform better than Pathaan
Sunny Deol
Audience Perspective! It’s good to see Sunny Deol accepting his age