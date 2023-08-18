Exclusive! Ayushmann Khurrana on his upcoming films after Dream Girl 2, “I am doing two films...”

MUMBAI: Post-pandemic Ayushmann Khurrana was not having a great run at the box office. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek, Doctor G, and An Action Hero, all these films failed to make a mark. However, the actor is back with a bang as Dream Girl 2 has been doing very well at the box office.

The movie has collected Rs. 46.13 crore at the ticket windows in four days which is damn good, and it is expected to do well in the coming days as well.

Also Read: Must Read! Dream Girl 2, Gadar 2 box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer passes the Monday test; Sunny Deol’s film gets a good number

It is not yet officially announced which will be Ayushmann’s next film after Dream Girl 2. TellyChakkar recently interacted with the actor and when asked about his upcoming movies after Dream Girl 2, he told us, “I am doing two films, and already there are talks about it in the air. People know about it, but there’s no official announcement, so that will happen; jab hoga toh hoga.”

Well, last year, there were reports that Ayushmann will be seen in a movie titled Vampire which will be a film in the horror universe of Dinesh Vijan, and Samantah Ruth Prabhu will also star in it. However, there’s no official announcement about.

We are sure after a hit like Dream Girl 2, now everyone will be keen to watch what Ayushmann will be doing next.

Have you watched Dream Girl 2? Let us know your review in the comments below...

Also Read: Wow! Here's why fans and critics have a liking for Ayushmann Khurrana starrers, read to find out

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.