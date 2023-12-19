Dunki advance booking: Whoa! Shah Rukh Khan starrer’s most expensive ticket price will make your jaws drop

With Dukni all set to hit the big screens on 21st December, the usual prices of tickets range from Rs 200- Rs 450 on average. But you will be surprised to know the costliest ticket price of Dunki is a whopping Rs 2500.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 12/19/2023 - 12:48
movie_image: 
Dunki

MUMBAI: After a super duper 2023 with films like Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to entertain his fans for the third time with the film Dunki which is a couple of days away from release. The film’s 3 songs and teasers have already created a lot of buzz among fans and the advance bookings are breaking records.

With Dukni all set to hit the big screens on 21st December, the usual prices of tickets range from Rs 200- Rs 450 on average. But you will be surprised to know the costliest ticket price of Dunki is a whopping Rs 2500. This ticket is available at  Maison PVR in Jio World Drive, BKC.

Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, among others. During a promotional event in Dubai, SRK said that Dunki is by far his favorite film of his career. While he did Jawan and Pathaan for his fans, he has worked in Dunki primarily only and only for himself and he can’t wait for his fans to see the beautiful film soon.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-FreePressJournal

Dunki SRK Taapsee Pannu Shah Rukh Khan Vikram Kochhar Rajkumar Hirani theater ticket JAWAN Pathaan Raees Suhana Khan Aryan Khan Movie News TellyChakkar
About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 12/19/2023 - 12:48

