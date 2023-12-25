Dunki: Must Read! “This is way beyond my capacity…” Vishnu Kaushal on his debut with Shah Rukh Khan in the Raj Kumar Hirani directorial

MUMBAI : After a super duper 2023 with films like Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki released on 21st December. Along with SRK, the film stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and many more. The songs have become chartbusters already. This is the first time SRK-Taapsee and SRK-Vicky Kaushal have worked together.

Actor Vishnu Kaushal who plays the role of Gulab in Dunki has expressed his gratitude on Social media for being part of the film as well as fulfilling his dream of working with SRK and Raju Hirani. He wrote on X, “We, you & I made our little BOLLYWOOD DEBUT with @iamsrk in a @hirani.rajkumar film. WHO WOULD'VE THOUGHT I'D BE WRITING THIS?? This is way beyond my capacity to dream. To be in a movie with @iamsrk @vickykaushal09 @taapsee & @boman_irani is an honour & a privilege. And to you, who've cheered for me the loudest or loved me silently, you who've been on this 9-year journey with me- no amount of gratitude and affection can express my sheer love for you my dear peaches.”

Vishnu added, “This is our win, your win. I have written a couple of jokes as the caption, feel free to add: this wasn't planned or expected but I am so glad it happened (just like my brother @govinuts) I think I have peaked, don't expect more from me. @iamsrk sir ke sath movie mein aane ka tareeka thoda cazual hai. Ok enough. Go watch the Dunki and mere 10 min ke role mein raula paa dena theatre mein I love you.”

Hirani is known for his films like Munna Bhai MBBS, ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai', '3 Idiots', 'PK', and 'Sanju’. THis was his first collaboration with SRK.

