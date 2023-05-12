Dunki trailer! Hardy aka Shah Rukh Khan is here to teach some important lessons in this Hindi vs English drama

The trailer of the movie Dunki is finally out and definitely it seems to be high on emotions with a great lesson
Dunki

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is on a roll after blockbusters like Pathaan and Jawan. His third movie Dunki has been the talk of the town for quite some time. The movie is also the talk of the town because it is directed by one of the finest Minds of Indian cinema Rajkumar Hirani. Movie Dunki has some amazing cast like Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani, Dharmendra, Satish Shah, Parikshit Sahni, Vicky Kaushal along with the superstar SRK.

Earlier we have seen the announcement video and the songs of the movie which has got some amazing response from the fans and audience and the fans were looking forward to the trailer of the movie, today finally the trailer of the movie out and definitely it has few high points.

The trailer starts with the central character Hardy played by Shah Rukh Khan who introduces the four friends of his life who want to go to London. These four people coming from different backgrounds have a common agenda to go to London and how their struggle and what difficulty they have to go through for taking the illegal route to reach there, is something shown in the movie. Towards the end of the trailer, we get the glimpse that Shahrukh Khan's character is up to something with the context of going to London after 25 years. Well, we shall look forward to seeing what the twist is.

Talking about the expectation, no doubt the benchmark is very high after the movies like Pathan and Jawan and we are waiting to see once again the actor Shah Rukh Khan in a never seen before character. The actor is looking supremely handsome in the movie and definitely the chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu is already the talk of the town which can be one of the high points of the movie. This movie is coming from Rajkumar Hirani so the expectations are already high, we have to expect that the movie will be high on story and emotions. Also we can get to see a unique and different bond between these groups of friends aiming to go to London. Twist is the major element which is not clear in the trailer and we look forward to seeing what the turning point of the movie is. The songs and the BGM are already grabbing our attention and we look forward to seeing more of the same that will surely elevate the movie to a different level. 

Well having said all these points definitely Dunki is one of the big releases of the year and the trailer has given the perfect blend of a story, performances and some great message. What are your views on the trailer and how excited are you for the movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

