What! Did Sara Ali Khan audition for Tripti Dimri's role in Animal? Reports reveal

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is creating a lot of buzz, and Tripti Dimri’s n*de scene from the film with RK has even leaked on the internet, creating hysteria. But do you know who was supposed to feature in this scene before Tripti? It was none other than Sara Ali Khan!

An old report suggests that Sara auditioned for Animal and was very keen on the part. At that time, while Parineeti Chopra was finalized for the film as the lead, Sara auditioned for the second lead. She was also hopeful of getting the part, but Sandeep Reddy Vanga did not seem too keen!

According to an old report by Filmfare, when Vanga saw Sara Ali Khan‘s audition, he was sure that she would not fit the bill and wouldn’t be able to pull such a bold part. Later, it was Tripti Dimri’s audition that bowled the team of Animal, and she was finalized for the part!

The news was shared on a Reddit thread that resurfaced recently while people discussed how Sandeep Reddy Vanga had the guts to refuse to cast a star kid based purely on talent. Some pointed out how his previous film, Arjun Reddy, also had Arjun Kapoor, but Vanga decided to move ahead with Shahid Kapoor, not liking Arjun’s screen test.

A Redditor reacted to this discussion and wrote, “That’s very brave of Vanga. He declined Arjun too for Kabir Singh.” Another comment read, “I love how Vanga doesn’t let any big names or influence jeopardize his movie. He makes sure he gets what he wants for his film.” A third comment read, “Vanga has more sense than Imtiaz And Rohit Shetty!”

Another user pointed out, “Directors need to learn how to say no from him; I mean kya hi karenge movie nahi banaengee aur kya.”

Referring to the Deepfake videos going viral these days, a comment pointed out how people should wait for some guy to morph Sara Ali Khan’s face into Tripti Dimri’s body. For the unversed, the s*x scene between Ranbir Kapoor and Tripti Dimri has been leaked on the internet and has been going viral like crazy.

A debate has sparked on these scenes whether the censor board should have retained them or asked to edit them. Coming to Sara Ali Khan, if she had been approved for the part by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, this would have been her boldest role to date!

