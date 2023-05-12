What! Arijit Singh deleted a tweet that was continued with 'SSR was too good... We couldn't handle him', netizens are left curious

MUMBAI: When Arijit Singh sang “Umar Ke Saal Kitne Hai Gin Gin ke Kya Karna, Beet Jaye Na Ginti Mein Hi Varna…” for Sushant Singh Rajput in his swansong’, the whole world felt it. Everyone’s favorite singer, Arijit, has sung many songs for SSR, Ik Vaari Aa, Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan from Raabta, Khulke Jeene Ka from Dil Bechara, Jaan Nisaar, Qaafirana from Kedarnath and Phir Kabhi from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Isn’t this a class-A star-singer discography?

Also read - Shocking! Arijit Singh reacts to a fan chasing his car, honking at him for a Selfie; Netizen says ‘Why are these fans so desperate for a selfie?’

Arijit is one of those rare celebs who always stay entirely unfiltered and raw, real, and at-your-face in any given situation. Be it peculiar and always-logical stage antics to his infamous feud with Salman Khan, Arijit Da never ever shies away from speaking his heart.

He rarely speaks about other celebs from Bollywood or any other film industry for that matter. Arijit Singh, on Sunday evening, shared something on X (earlier known as Twitter) that mentioned Sushant Singh Rajput, and he deleted it as soon as possible, saying, “Sorry, I had to delete it.”

sorry had to delete it — WhoamI (@Atmojoarjalojo) December 3, 2023

A user commented below his post/tweet, responding, “Imao. mood swings are real,” to which the Channa Mereya singer replied, “This platform is dangerous.” This made everyone curious about what he tweeted and why he deleted it.

sorry had to delete it — WhoamI (@Atmojoarjalojo) December 3, 2023

Upon digging further, there were three tweets with screenshots going viral showing what Arijit Singh might have deleted. One of those tweets read: “SSR was too good.. we couldn’t handle him.” Talking about how we as a world failed Sushant Singh Rajput. He then also said, “That’s what happened with SSR,” in a continuation of a tweet that’s beautifully covered by fans for protecting their idol (10/10 respect) from those who would’ve twisted his words.

Also read - Shocking! Arijit Singh reacts to a fan chasing his car, honking at him for a Selfie; Netizen says ‘Why are these fans so desperate for a selfie?’

The deleted tweet “that’s what happened with SSR” indicates that he was talking about what could have actually happened to Sushant Singh Rajput but got cold feet thinking about the feedback from the public. Alas! We won’t ever see that again, but all we can think about is, “SSR was too good.. we couldn’t handle him.”

Pls share — King (@itscrypticritik) December 3, 2023

This surely will bring back a lot of emotions for Sushant Singh Rajput fans, making Arijit Singh a request to reveal what he wanted to say about the late actor. The two other tweets are enough to join the dots about SSR and how we couldn’t really handle him.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi

