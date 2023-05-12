What! Arijit Singh deleted a tweet that was continued with 'SSR was too good... We couldn't handle him', netizens are left curious

When Arijit Singh sang “Umar Ke Saal Kitne Hai Gin Gin ke Kya Karna, Beet Jaye Na Ginti Mein Hi Varna…” for Sushant Singh Rajput in his swansong’, the whole world felt it. Everyone’s favorite singer, Arijit, has sung many songs for SSR, Ik Vaari Aa, Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan from Raabta, Khulke Jeene Ka from Dil Bechara, Jaan Nisaar, Qaafirana from Kedarnath and Phir Kabhi from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 12/05/2023 - 00:22
movie_image: 
Arijit

MUMBAI: When Arijit Singh sang “Umar Ke Saal Kitne Hai Gin Gin ke Kya Karna, Beet Jaye Na Ginti Mein Hi Varna…” for Sushant Singh Rajput in his swansong’, the whole world felt it. Everyone’s favorite singer, Arijit, has sung many songs for SSR, Ik Vaari Aa, Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan from Raabta, Khulke Jeene Ka from Dil Bechara, Jaan Nisaar, Qaafirana from Kedarnath and Phir Kabhi from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Isn’t this a class-A star-singer discography?

Also read - Shocking! Arijit Singh reacts to a fan chasing his car, honking at him for a Selfie; Netizen says ‘Why are these fans so desperate for a selfie?’

Arijit is one of those rare celebs who always stay entirely unfiltered and raw, real, and at-your-face in any given situation. Be it peculiar and always-logical stage antics to his infamous feud with Salman Khan, Arijit Da never ever shies away from speaking his heart.

He rarely speaks about other celebs from Bollywood or any other film industry for that matter. Arijit Singh, on Sunday evening, shared something on X (earlier known as Twitter) that mentioned Sushant Singh Rajput, and he deleted it as soon as possible, saying, “Sorry, I had to delete it.”

A user commented below his post/tweet, responding, “Imao. mood swings are real,” to which the Channa Mereya singer replied, “This platform is dangerous.” This made everyone curious about what he tweeted and why he deleted it.

Upon digging further, there were three tweets with screenshots going viral showing what Arijit Singh might have deleted. One of those tweets read: “SSR was too good.. we couldn’t handle him.” Talking about how we as a world failed Sushant Singh Rajput. He then also said, “That’s what happened with SSR,” in a continuation of a tweet that’s beautifully covered by fans for protecting their idol (10/10 respect) from those who would’ve twisted his words.

Also read - Shocking! Arijit Singh reacts to a fan chasing his car, honking at him for a Selfie; Netizen says ‘Why are these fans so desperate for a selfie?’

The deleted tweet “that’s what happened with SSR” indicates that he was talking about what could have actually happened to Sushant Singh Rajput but got cold feet thinking about the feedback from the public. Alas! We won’t ever see that again, but all we can think about is, “SSR was too good.. we couldn’t handle him.”

This surely will bring back a lot of emotions for Sushant Singh Rajput fans, making Arijit Singh a request to reveal what he wanted to say about the late actor. The two other tweets are enough to join the dots about SSR and how we couldn’t really handle him.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi 
 

Arijit Singh Sushant Singh Rajput Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 12/05/2023 - 00:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anjali Arora apologises her fans for being inactive on social media due to health issues
MUMBAI: Anjali Arora who dons 13million followers on her Instagram has been the talk of the town for her being in...
What! Arijit Singh deleted a tweet that was continued with 'SSR was too good... We couldn't handle him', netizens are left curious
MUMBAI: When Arijit Singh sang “Umar Ke Saal Kitne Hai Gin Gin ke Kya Karna, Beet Jaye Na Ginti Mein Hi Varna…” for...
What! Did Sara Ali Khan audition for Tripti Dimri's role in Animal? Reports reveal
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is creating a lot of buzz, and Tripti Dimri’s n*de scene from the film with RK has even...
Wow! On the birth anniversary of Shashi Kapoor, let's go back in time when the star revealed why he worked in films despite of theatre being his first love
MUMBAI: Cinegoers argue that he is the best-looking Kapoor in this filmy family that could boast of their good-looking...
Woah! Netizens speculate due date as Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli go vacationing in London
MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been setting couple goals with their relationship. Fans love how they keep...
Wow! Anushka Sen represents India and lends voice for climate change at the Global Stage of COP28 UAE
MUMBAI: Is there anything that Anushka Sen can’t do? Well, not really! As a well kept surprise to her fans, the global...
Recent Stories
Arijit
What! Arijit Singh deleted a tweet that was continued with 'SSR was too good... We couldn't handle him', netizens are left curious
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sara
What! Did Sara Ali Khan audition for Tripti Dimri's role in Animal? Reports reveal
Shashi
Wow! On the birth anniversary of Shashi Kapoor, let's go back in time when the star revealed why he worked in films despite of theatre being his first love
Anushka
Woah! Netizens speculate due date as Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli go vacationing in London
Atlee
Must Read! These South directors brought fresh air in Hindi cinema
Rohit
Woah! Today marks 30 years of Rohit Roy in the acting world, actor shares his journey with his fans
Priyanka
Woah! From Priyanka Chopra to Radhika Apte, here are actresses who dorned saree without blouse