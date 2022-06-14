Embarrassing! Chakda Express actress Anushka Sharma lashes out at media for THIS reason, deets inside

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma gets irked with the media as Vamika gets clicked by the paparazzi at a private airport on their way back from the beach vacation. .

Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband, Virat Kohli have often expressed their wish of keeping their daughter, Vamika away from the paparazzi and media. But after repeatedly asking for privacy, a media organisation clicked pictures of Vamika.

Earlier, in January 2022, Vamika's first pictures had gone viral from the stadium. After which, the doting parents had requested again that their stance on not clicking pictures of their daughter remains the same. The duo had further expressed their concern and had requested not to share pictures of their daughter in the media.

On July 13, 2022, Anushka and Virat were clicked by the paparazzi while coming out of the private airport in Mumbai. However, one of the photographers of a media organisation clicked pictures of Vamika on their Instagram handle.

Anushka instantly took to the comments section and schooled them. She called out the media organisation and asked to learn from others. Check out the screenshot of the same:

Meanwhile, Anushka has already started shooting for her upcoming project Chakda Express. Sources have revealed that the film will be shot in India and England.

