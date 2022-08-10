Emotional! Mrunal Thakur reveals the reason behind her emotional post that got her fans worried says “people think we are vacationing somewhere, are happy, it is not like that”

MUMBAI:Mrunal Thakur who was last seen in ‘Jersey’ alongside Shahid Kapoor is slowly but gradually creating a space for herself as an actor in the industry with her choices of films and performances.

Recently Mrunal got her fans worried when she posted a picture of herself on her insta story where she was seen crying and captioned it, “Yesterday was tough. But today I’m stronger, wiser and happy! Everybody has pages in their stories they don’t read out loud but I’m choosing to read mine out loud – because maybe someone out needs to learn the lesson I learnt. Taking one day at a time! It’s ok to be naive and vulnerable.”

Mrunal spoke about her post saying, “I am very bad at lying and what is more important is that today’s generation that is so engrossed in social media, and thinks that (we) are vacationing somewhere, (we) are happy, it is not like that.”

The Jersey actress added, “You need to make sure you work hard and you do not give up because there are so many people I am meeting who give up after one or two attempts. They change careers.”

