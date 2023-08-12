Emotional! Sara Ali Khan shares heart touching memories of Sushant Singh Rajput and Kedarnath sets as the film clocks 5 years, check out her post

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talented actresses of the Hindi Film industry. Over the years Sara has garnered a huge fan following. She made her debut with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film won millions of hearts and is still remembered for the duo’s raw acting and beautiful performances.

As the film completes 5 years, Sara took to her social media page to share some wonderful anecdotes from the film and her late co-star Sushant. She wrote, “The taste of the piping hot and perfectly spiced Maggi, the smell of the wet soil, the pre-dawn call times, my thumping heartbeat when Gattu sir would say roll camera, my eager and curious questions to Sushant about what I can do to be better, his selfless and unconditional help & support, the awe at the various colours dancing in the sky and then reflecting magically against the snow capped mountains, the feeling of the first sun rays hitting my tired, cold face at packup- it all feels as fresh as yesterday.”

One netizen commented, “Same place same peoples but still miss the one”, another wrote, “Sara tumko bahut duavein milegi... Kyuki directly or indirectly you are the one who always remember sushant... You never forget him. & That's a great quality dear”

On the work front, Sara was last seen with Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. She will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino.

