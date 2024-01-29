Entertainment Updates! From Ajith Kumar’s new movie announcement to Ranbir-Alia’s dance performance, here’s all that you should not miss

MUMBAI : Be it the Hindi film industry, South movie industry or any other movie industry, the audience always have their eyes on their favourite actors and there are too many happenings in the world of entertainment.

A lot happens in a day's time and it is important to keep track of things and not miss anything that's important. Therefore, we are here to bring to you some trending stories from the world of entertainment that topped the list of the day.

Check out the stories below:

Pushpa 2

Pushpa 1 left a deep mark on the audience’s hearts and minds. It gave Allu Arjun a National award and set the stage for the second part, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The audience are excited as there are only 200 remaining for the movie to be released.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most well-known actresses from the Hindi movie industry has been ruling Twitter today. Janhvi Kapoor’s new sensual photoshoot went really viral and the fans have been going crazy with their love and admiration they have for the actress.

Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Last night, Varun Dhawan gave an amazing tribute to his father David Dhawan with his outstanding dance performance in award show. The award show got more views when Mrunal Thakur made her appearance and Varun Dhawan pulled her in for a dance with him. This really set the entertainment bar high. Mrunal Thakur’s look and her beautiful outfit was talked about a lot. In the same award show, Ranbir Kapoor gave an amazing performance but what added the cherry to the cake was when Alia Bhatt also started dancing with her. The couple was dancing in Abrar style with a glass on their head but the audience fell in love with them when Ranbir kissed Alia on her cheek during the dance.

Vidaa Muyarchi

The fans of Ajith Kumar are going crazy as his 69th film Vidaa Muyarchi has been announced, directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Lyca Productions. The announcement post really excited the fans a lot.

