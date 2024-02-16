Entertainment Updates! From Allu Arjun going to Berlinale to promote Pushpa 2: The Rule to Devara release date revelation, here’s all the happenings of today that you don’t want to miss

MUMBAI: Be it the Hindi film industry, South movie industry or any other movie industry, the audience always have their eyes on their favourite actors and there are too many happenings in the world of entertainment.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

So Allu Arjun reached the world stage at Berlinale where he talked about his upcoming movie Pushpa 2: The Rule. Check out the post below to find what the actor said in an interview with a Hollywood media:

BMCM

We have been keeping a tab on the upcoming Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and today morning we got to have the latest update that the title track of the movie will be released on 19th Feb.

Rakul Preet Singh

Be it any upcoming wedding, the fans are always happy to see the updates and how everything is going ahead. Not just pre-wedding or wedding but even post-wedding is something important to the people. Now since a few days we have been getting to watch some pre-wedding updates from Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding. Today we got to know that the wedding will take place in Goa on February 21st. We also got to see Rakul Preet Singh coming to the House for some pre-wedding function.

Amaran

SK21 is now revealed to be Amaran and the teaser has just released today. While the fans are excited for the movie looking at the teaser, here you can have a look below at the teaser:

It’s Sivakarthikeyan’s 39th birthday tomorrow and the makers decided to release the teaser today. Talking about the movie, it features even Kamal Haasan and Sai Pallavi. It is directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy.

Devara: Part 1

The fans of Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Jr. NTR have been waiting for updates on their upcoming movie Devara: Part 1. It’s been long since the movie was announced and the makers have been dropping timely updates, keeping up the hype. We got to the first glimpse of it earlier and today the makers finally revealed the release date of the movie which 10-10-2024. The fans are now excited for more updates as they waiting for the trailer of the movie. This will be Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in South cinema.

Janhvi Kapoor

Jahnvi Kapoor will be making her debut in the South cinema with Devara: Part 1 but today there were also reports saying that the actress has already signed another South movie where she will be seen alongside Ram Charan. However, the title of the movie has not been revealed yet.

