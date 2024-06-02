Entertainment Updates! From Bramayugam pictures to Thalapathy69, here’s all you need to know that happened today

MUMBAI: Be it the Hindi film industry, South movie industry or any other movie industry, the audience always have their eyes on their favourite actors and there are too many happenings in the world of entertainment.

Bramayugam

While the movie is coming close to its release date, the fans just can't stay calm and today some new pictures from the movie were revealed which left the audience awestruck.

Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan is one of the best actors the Hindi Movie Industry has got who is loved for all his performances. He is not just loved as an actor but also loved as a director and producer. Taare Zameen Par was a special movie of his career and a very special one for a lot of people as they got to know about Dyslexia. Now it is announced that Aamir Khan is coming back with Sitaare Zameen Par and the audience only love for him. Today there was an update that the shoot for the movie has begun and this got everyone excited. It’ll be interesting to watch this upcoming movie.

Thapathy69

Thalapathy Vijay recently announced his new political party which means that he will wave goodbye to the acting world but before leaving movies he will give out one last movie, Thalapathy69. Today there was a confirmation from the actor’s side that his last movie will be directed by Vetrimaran and produced by DVV Entertainment. It’ll be interesting to see more updates about the movie ahead.

The Kerala Story

So today morning we got to watch the teaser of Bastar – The Naxal Story featuring Adah Sharma who gained huge recognition after her movie The Kerala Story. Both The Kerala Story and Bastar – The Naxal Story are directed by Sudipto Sen. With the teaser out for Bastar – The Naxal Story, Adah Sharma also announced that The Kerala Story will be available to stream finally on ZEE5 from 16th February onwards.

