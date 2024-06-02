Entertainment Updates! From Bramayugam pictures to Thalapathy69, here’s all you need to know that happened today

We are here to bring to you some trending stories from the world of entertainment that topped the list of the day.
Bramayugam

MUMBAI: Be it the Hindi film industry, South movie industry or any other movie industry, the audience always have their eyes on their favourite actors and there are too many happenings in the world of entertainment.

Also read - Fighter: Really! Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan’s sizzling hot beach scenes deleted from the theatrical cut

A lot happens in a day’s time and it is important to keep track of things and not miss anything that’s important. Therefore, we are here to bring to you some trending stories from the world of entertainment that topped the list of the day.

No worries if you haven’t kept a track of news all day as we are here to show all the major updates of the day. Check out the stories below:

Bramayugam

While the movie is coming close to its release date, the fans just can't stay calm and today some new pictures from the movie were revealed which left the audience awestruck.

Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan is one of the best actors the Hindi Movie Industry has got who is loved for all his performances. He is not just loved as an actor but also loved as a director and producer. Taare Zameen Par was a special movie of his career and a very special one for a lot of people as they got to know about Dyslexia. Now it is announced that Aamir Khan is coming back with Sitaare Zameen Par and the audience only love for him. Today there was an update that the shoot for the movie has begun and this got everyone excited. It’ll be interesting to watch this upcoming movie.

Thapathy69

Thalapathy Vijay recently announced his new political party which means that he will wave goodbye to the acting world but before leaving movies he will give out one last movie, Thalapathy69. Today there was a confirmation from the actor’s side that his last movie will be directed by Vetrimaran and produced by DVV Entertainment. It’ll be interesting to see more updates about the movie ahead.

The Kerala Story

So today morning we got to watch the teaser of Bastar – The Naxal Story featuring Adah Sharma who gained huge recognition after her movie The Kerala Story. Both The Kerala Story and Bastar – The Naxal Story are directed by Sudipto Sen. With the teaser out for Bastar – The Naxal Story, Adah Sharma also announced that The Kerala Story will be available to stream finally on ZEE5 from 16th February onwards.

Also read - Exciting! Ravi Teja all set to lead the Telugu adaptation of Ajay Devgn's film 'Raid'; Know here more!

 

This is all the major updates of the day. Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more from the world of entertainment.

The Kerala Story Bastar the naxal story Adah Sharma Sudipto Sen Thalapathy Vijay Thalapathy69 Taare Zameen Par Sitaare Zameen Par Bramayugam movies Hindi movies South Movies TellyChakkar
